Cockroach Labs Sets a New Benchmark in Enterprise Resilience with Next-Generation AI Capabilities and Enhanced Cloud Tiers

New innovations in cloud updates, Vector Search, and Generic Query Plans drive AI, optimize performance, and boost resilience.

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cockroach Labs , the pioneer in cloud-native distributed SQL databases with CockroachDB, today unveiled significant updates to its product line, reinforcing its commitment to resilience for modern enterprises. Focused on simplicity, scalability, and security, the new features include Vector Search to support Generative AI (GenAI) applications and operational data, integration with pgvector, and a new tier for its CockroachDB Cloud offering. These innovations, along with strategic partnerships, highlight Cockroach Labs' dedication to advancing the migration of critical data to next-generation databases.

As enterprises face rising data volumes, stricter regulations, and the demand for continuous availability, Cockroach Labs is equipping them with solutions that ensure business continuity, data integrity, and operational efficiency. The company's latest product innovations and partnerships set a new standard for resilience in the cloud, addressing the growing role of AI in data management and the need for advanced solutions to handle complex queries, deliver real-time insights, and support large-scale AI initiatives.

CockroachDB 24.2: Power AI-Driven Applications, Optimize Performance, and Operate More Efficiently

As generative AI and unstructured data proliferate, enterprises are increasingly turning to vector databases. CockroachDB 24.2 introduces new vector search capabilities, leveraging pgvector for high-performance similarity searches and recommendation systems, transforming how operational data is managed.

Gartner® predicts that by 2026, more than 30% of enterprises will have adopted vector databases, which is a significant increase from fewer than 2% today. And more than 60% of vector database deployments will be cloud-based managed services, rather than self-managed products." 1

CockroachDB is designed to offer 5-9s resiliency, enterprise-grade security, and the ability to integrate vector search with operational data. This aims to reduce the need for multiple systems, potentially making it a more efficient and secure solution for organizations seeking to streamline their data infrastructure.

As vector search features become increasingly commoditized, the true differentiator will be data ownership. For customers managing mission-critical data, leveraging CockroachDB as a converged solution for both operational and vector data makes far more sense than migrating to yet another system and dealing with additional trade-offs. The growing demand for vector databases is critical to optimizing AI performance and accuracy. CTOs must assess the benefits of these technologies to maximize their AI strategies and business value.

Additionally, Generic Query Plans in CockroachDB 24.2 reduce query latency and optimize resource usage, enhancing efficiency for complex queries. "With CockroachDB's Generic Query Plans now in preview, we're excited about the potential to significantly reduce complex query latency and operational costs while maintaining the resilience we rely on," said James Lupolt, Database Engineer at Hard Rock Digital. By optimizing query plans once and caching them for reuse, we can eliminate the need for re-optimization, lowering CPU usage, especially for complex JOINs and index lookups. This efficiency gain in 24.2 will help us scale faster and more cost-effectively."

CockroachDB Cloud: A Fully-Managed Database to Enable Application Resilience and Enterprise Agility

Central to Cockroach Labs' latest innovations are updates to CockroachDB Cloud, a managed service offering that delivers an Enterprise cloud platform experience to data management. The introduction of a new Standard tier helps companies consolidate many of their workloads while optimizing cost and performance and adds enhanced security and observability features.

The updated CockroachDB Cloud platform simplifies cloud adoption with three tiers—Basic, Standard, and Advanced—allowing businesses to choose the best fit for their needs. The Basic tier offers an accessible entry point with high availability and scalability at a lower cost, while the Advanced tier delivers top-tier security, compliance, and performance for complex, large-scale deployments across AWS, GCP, and Azure. This streamlined approach ensures businesses can easily scale from small to enterprise systems with consistent reliability.

"This streamlined, tiered approach eliminates the need for multiple disparate solutions, allowing organizations to consolidate their cloud strategies around a single, powerful platform that evolves with their needs," said Peter Mattis, CTO/CPO of Cockroach Labs. "By unifying the customer experience and simplifying the deployment process, the updates to CockroachDB Cloud now minimize operational overhead and enhance agility, enabling businesses to focus on innovation and growth."

"CockroachDB's new cloud platform has simplified our cloud database management. The three-tiered offering—Basic, Standard, and Advanced—lets us choose the right performance, scalability, and security without added complexity," said Matt Hamann, Co-Founder and CTO at Rownd. "As we scale, the ability to smoothly transition from smaller to larger deployments ensures resilience and reliability. CockroachDB Cloud aligns with our growth strategy, providing a scalable path to manage our data infrastructure across any cloud."

Expanding Resilience with Strategic Partnerships

Cockroach Labs is driving cloud adoption, resilience, and data modernization through strategic partnerships that broaden our platform's reach. This year, Cockroach Labs has announced several key partnerships, including the introduction of an AWS Pay-As-You-Go listing, which provides businesses with flexible, on-demand access to our database, simplifying cost management and deployment. The expanded partnership will also include deeper integrations with AWS tools like Amazon Redshift and Glue, as well as enhanced AI functionalities through pgvector and AWS Bedrock.

In addition, Cockroach Labs has strengthened its collaboration with PwC UK and mLogica. These partnerships focus on mainframe modernization and comprehensive cloud and data solutions, highlighting the company's commitment to delivering innovative and resilient solutions for the modern data landscape.

Customer Success Stories: Real-World Impact of CockroachDB

These advancements have already attracted a growing number of organizations to CockroachDB's platform, including Netflix, DoorDash, Shipt, Route, Form3, and Rightmove. These companies are leveraging CockroachDB to enhance their data resilience strategies, ensuring uninterrupted service to their customers and supporting their global operations.

"We all have our war stories when this server crashed or this hardware failure occurred. And that's one of the things I love about CockroachDB. You've got a swarm of cockroaches working together and you step on any one and they survive. It's exciting to me to have this redundancy where I don't have to worry about any one piece going down," said Bryan Call, Senior Principal Engineer at Route. "Failures will happen. The question is, are you prepared for them? Can you withstand them? And with CockroachDB for us, the answer is yes."

Cockroach Labs continues to lead the charge in redefining resilience for the digital age. By combining innovative product offerings, strategic partnerships, and customer success stories, Cockroach Labs is empowering organizations to build and maintain resilient, high-performance data infrastructures.

About Cockroach Labs:

Cockroach Labs is a pioneering software company at the forefront of database technology, dedicated to delivering resilient and scalable database solutions to run mission-critical workloads for the world's most important businesses. The company's clients include Form3 , Hard Rock Digital , and Shipt , Fortune 50 global financial institutions as well as retail and media industry leaders. With a mission to scale when others fail, Cockroach Labs is revolutionizing the way businesses manage their data with its innovative cloud native distributed SQL database, CockroachDB.



1 Gartner, Innovation Insight: Vector Databases , September 2023. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

