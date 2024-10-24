Cockroach Labs Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Accelerate Modernization and GenAI Adoption

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cockroach Labs , the pioneer in cloud-native distributed SQL databases with CockroachDB, today announced a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) which includes a commitment to substantial financial investments in driving integrated go-to-market activities across sales, marketing, technology integrations, and commercial programs. The SCA will focus on key areas including legacy database modernization, cloud migrations, industry-focused solutions, and enterprise-grade generative AI (GenAI) capabilities.

This collaboration comes on the heels of recent announcements including the launch of Pay-As-You-Go CockroachDB Cloud on AWS Marketplace , Cockroach Labs achieving AWS Financial Services Competency Status , and the Introduction of CockroachDB's vector search capabilities to support generative AI (GenAI) workloads. As part of this collaboration, Cockroach Labs and AWS will invest in developing GenAI capabilities, which have emerged as a key catalyst for modernization initiatives. This includes the integration of CockroachDB's pgvector API with Amazon Bedrock, converging the utility of CockroachDB as both an enterprise-grade operational database and vector knowledge base—supported by its industry-leading 5-9s availability SLA.

"Cockroach Labs' expanded collaboration with AWS underscores our unwavering commitment to support mission critical workloads and meet our customers where they are in their modernization journey," said Allen Terleto, VP Global Partners and Ecosystem, at Cockroach Labs. "While the rapid growth of the AI sector has addressed many greenfield use cases, organizations still face challenges in fully integrating GenAI with their core operational data which is often confined on-premises. We see modernization as the key to unlocking GenAI's full potential. If data is the lifeblood of an organization, then ensuring accessibility to it is essential for GenAI. With its pgvector compatibility, multi-region resiliency, and flexibility to deploy across hybrid environments, CockroachDB can be the bridge between on-premises operational data and generative AI applications on AWS."

For decades, mainframes and legacy monolithic databases have been the cornerstone of IT systems for both corporate and public sectors. However, they've seen a decline primarily due to their expensive management and support, lack of compatibility with modern application architecture, and a dwindling, thus more expensive, labor market. The pandemic's impact on the business environment further highlighted the limitations of these legacy systems, particularly in areas such as agility, cost-efficiency, and scalability. As a result, enterprises can no longer afford to remain stagnant and must prioritize modernization to stay competitive. This three-year agreement will focus on minimizing the operational costs, duration, risks, and complexities associated with modernization and cloud migrations from legacy monolithic architectures.

Enterprises require flexibility in their modernization efforts, as not all workloads are ideally-suited for a direct public cloud deployment. A one-size-fits-all approach often results in cost inefficiencies, analysis paralysis, and rewrites. With CockroachDB, customers are empowered to choose the optimal deployment infrastructure for each workload, without sacrificing feature parity with their legacy database—whether that is on CockroachDB Cloud, AWS Outposts, Graviton-based Amazon EC2 instances, Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS), or even AWS EC2 Spot Instances.

"Hard Rock Digital is focused on becoming the best online sportsbook, casino, and social casino company in the world," said Mick Giles, SVP and Head of Technology. "CockroachDB's support of our hybrid deployment across AWS US-East and AWS Outposts allows us to meet regulatory requirements by keeping data within state boundaries, while delivering an always-on user experience with exceptional performance. With CockroachDB, we've built a multi-region architecture capable of managing traffic surges during major events and are well-positioned to confidently expand into new markets seamlessly."

Furthermore, this SCA will pursue tailored solutions across industries such as Financial Services, Retail, Gaming, Media & Entertainment, Digital Native, and more. The collaboration will drive global expansion and increased co-selling efforts building on the momentum of Cockroach Labs 500% YoY growth in total contract value through AWS Marketplace in the 2024 fiscal year.

"As enterprises accelerate their shift from on-premises to cloud-based solutions, CockroachDB has emerged as a game-changer—combining the trusted capabilities of traditional relational databases with the unmatched scalability and performance of a cloud-native platform," said Alan Braun, Managing Director, Technology Partnerships at AWS. "This partnership is poised to deliver substantial business value by enabling our customers to transition efficiently from legacy systems to innovative cloud-native solutions on AWS."

Cockroach Labs is a pioneering software company at the forefront of database technology, dedicated to delivering resilient and scalable database solutions to run mission-critical workloads for the world's most important businesses. The company's clients include Bose , Form3 , Hard Rock Digital , and Shipt , Fortune 50 global financial institutions as well as retail and media industry leaders. With a mission to scale when others fail, Cockroach Labs is revolutionizing the way businesses manage their data with its innovative cloud native distributed SQL database, CockroachDB.

