NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cockroach Labs, the company behind CockroachDB, today announced the release of CockroachDB 19.2, the latest version of the cloud-native, distributed SQL database that is uniquely designed to help enterprises address latencies and optimize performance in geo-distributed settings.

CockroachDB 19.2 Enables Enterprise to Build Global Applications with Strong Performance

"We created CockroachDB 19.2 to meet the critical business needs of enterprises that are geographically dispersed and whose transactional workloads demand shorter latencies and improved performance," said Co-Founder and CEO of Cockroach Labs, Spencer Kimball. "Cockroach Labs is dedicated to giving enterprises a competitive edge so they can focus on what they do best, their business."

Today's businesses use microservices and distributed systems to support modern applications. When moving data across geographies, enterprises struggle to get acceptable performance. Enterprises are under pressure to get consistent performance, regardless of where the request originates. These challenges are often exasperated by faulty data integrity.

CockroachDB 19.2 extends the capabilities of Cockroach Labs' first and industry-leading cloud-native database to address these difficult, geo-distributed latency challenges, all the while maintaining strict data correctness. New capabilities include:

Transaction Latency Decreased — With CockroachDB 19.2, Cockroach Labs is introducing a new and entirely unique capability called "parallel commits" that pushes the bounds on distributed transactions. This capability halves the latencies of all transactions. It empowers enterprises to provide fair support for their global clients and quickly process multiple transactions in real-time.

— With CockroachDB 19.2, Cockroach Labs is introducing a new and entirely unique capability called "parallel commits" that pushes the bounds on distributed transactions. This capability halves the latencies of all transactions. It empowers enterprises to provide fair support for their global clients and quickly process multiple transactions in real-time. Simpler User Experience for Data Geo-Location — CockroachDB 19.2 builds on CockroachDB's capabilities that allow enterprises to customize where their data resides geographically, optimizing how it can be accessed and used. CockroachDB 19.2 makes it simpler to create these data location settings, change them, and view them, so businesses can gain a better understanding of configurations and modify them as necessary on the fly.

— CockroachDB 19.2 builds on CockroachDB's capabilities that allow enterprises to customize where their data resides geographically, optimizing how it can be accessed and used. CockroachDB 19.2 makes it simpler to create these data location settings, change them, and view them, so businesses can gain a better understanding of configurations and modify them as necessary on the fly. Intelligent Backup and Restore Capabilities — CockroachDB 19.2 knows where data resides and allows organizations to back up locally, ensuring their backups align with the specific compliance requirements for their region and eliminating costly fines.

Cockroach University

Cockroach Labs also announced the launch of Cockroach University to teach users how to take full advantage of CockroachDB. Cockroach University is for developers and architects who want to gain a fundamental understanding of distributed databases and deep knowledge of CockroachDB's functionality and architecture. The first course, "Getting Started with CockroachDB," will teach users about the key characteristics of a distributed SQL database, then walk them through how to spin up a CockroachDB instance, run basic queries, and test out CockroachDB's unique capabilities. The course is divided into three chapters with lessons, tutorials, and quizzes.

Additional courses including "CockroachDB Developer Fundamentals," and courses on architecting, administering, and building apps that can fully leverage with CockroachDB will be announced in the coming months. For additional information or to register visit university.cockroachlabs.com .

About Cockroach Labs

Cockroach Labs is the company behind CockroachDB, the cloud-native, distributed SQL database that provides next-level consistency, ultra-resilience, data locality, and massive scale to modern cloud applications. Companies like Comcast, Lush, and Bose are building their cloud data architectures on CockroachDB. Cockroach Labs was founded by a team of engineers dedicated to building cutting edge systems infrastructure, and has investments from Altimeter, Benchmark, GV, Index Ventures, and Redpoint. www.cockroachlabs.com

