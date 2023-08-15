CockroachDB Achieves HIPAA Readiness Along With PCI DSS and FIPS 140-2 Compliance

News provided by

Cockroach Labs

15 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cockroach Labs, the company behind the leading cloud-native distributed SQL database CockroachDB, today announced that CockroachDB dedicated, the company's managed solution, is now HIPAA-ready and customers can use the product to store protected health information (PHI).

Any organization working in healthcare needs to comply with HIPAA requirements to protect sensitive patient data, regardless of whether they're a covered entity (hospital, health insurance plan, pharmacy, etc.) or business associate (an organization that works with a covered entity). HIPAA-ready CockroachDB is available for those who deploy CockroachDB's database-as-a-service offering, CockroachDB dedicated.

"We've conducted a third-party risk assessment against HIPAA's security and breach notification rules, and will continue to perform them annually. Cockroach Labs can also execute a Business Associate Agreement (BAA) with companies to further ensure completeness of protection of PHI. These milestones will allow companies in the healthcare space to take advantage of CockroachDB and get the operational efficiency benefits that come with it," said Adam Brennick, Head of Compliance and Data Privacy Officer at Cockroach Labs. "It will also allow the SaaS organizations that are building products for healthcare companies to adopt our managed database offering with more ease."

Data security and compliance are more important than ever as organizations adopt managed database services. In addition to the HIPAA readiness:

  • CockroachDB dedicated is certified for Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS). This is the one of the most stringent requirements for service providers and indicates CockroachDB dedicated can be used to safely store credit card and payment data.
  • Similarly, the Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) 140-2 is a required cryptography standard for many government agencies. CockroachDB users can address the related requirements with a FIPS-ready CockroachDB binary, created in partnership with Red Hat.

"Certain security and compliance measures are critical and mandated in any software used by government agencies and the non-governmental organizations partnering with them. Given the significance of these measures, we were thrilled to collaborate with Cockroach Labs to help verify that CockroachDB can support Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) 140-2," said Garret Goldstein, Vice President, North American Public Sector Partner Ecosystem, at Red Hat.

For more information on CockroachDB's compliance and security measures please visit: https://www.cockroachlabs.com/trust-center/

Cockroach Labs
Cockroach Labs is the creator of CockroachDB, the most highly evolved, cloud-native, distributed SQL database on the planet. Helping companies of all sizes — and the apps they develop — to scale fast, survive failures, and thrive everywhere. CockroachDB is in use at some of the world's most successful companies across all industries, including leading companies in financial services, technology, media & entertainment, and retail. Headquartered in New York City, Cockroach Labs is backed by Altimeter, Benchmark, Greenoaks, GV, Firstmark, Index Ventures, Lone Pine, Redpoint Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global, and Workbench. For more information, please visit cockroachlabs.com.

SOURCE Cockroach Labs

Also from this source

Cockroach Labs Named as a 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for Cloud Database Management Systems Market

CockroachDB Dedicated for Microsoft Azure Realizes Company's Vision for a Single Distributed Database that Runs Everywhere and Anywhere, Effortlessly

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.