CockroachDB Achieves Red Hat Container Certification

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cockroach Labs, the company behind the leading enterprise-grade distributed SQL database today announced that CockroachDB has achieved Red Hat Container Certification. As a part of the Red Hat software partner ecosystem, this certification offers customers and independent software vendors (ISVs) greater confidence when building their next-generation software projects on Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Red Hat OpenShift, the most comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes and containers application platform.

Having a Red Hat Certified Container allows Cockroach Labs to extend the value of a distributed SQL database to Red Hat customers, providing a cloud-native database that delivers the scale and resilience inherent to Red Hat OpenShift The CockroachDB Red Hat certified container has now been published in the Red Hat customer registry and can be downloaded here. https://access.redhat.com/containers/#/registry.connect.redhat.com/cockroachdb/cockroach

"Companies have been searching for a database that mirrors the benefits and flexible orchestration layer of Kubernetes," said Spencer Kimball, CEO of Cockroach Labs. "CockroachDB has been architected from the ground up as a distributed system and is a perfect fit for Kubernetes. CockroachDB is a resilient, distributed SQL database that guarantees serializable isolation for transactions and provides the unique ability to tie data to a location. It is a modern database built for the cloud and we are excited to have a Red Hat Certified Container so we can help Red Hat OpenShift customers transition their transactional workloads to enterprise-grade Kubernetes."

As a Red Hat Certified Container, CockroachDB is continuously monitored to reduce interoperability or security risks and is backed up by collaborative support between Red Hat and Cockroach Labs, providing joint customers with a fully supportable, cloud-native database solution for OpenShift.

"CockroachDB has been an active participant in the Red Hat Technology Partner Program and we are very pleased to work with them to certify CockroachDB for customer production use with Red Hat technologies," said Mike Werner, senior director, Global Technology Programs, Red Hat. "Red Hat Container Certification for CockroachDB means that our mutual customers can benefit from having a highly scalable, high-performing and fully supportable database solution across their IT stack for the datacenter, hybrid and public cloud."

Red Hat Certified containers provide a simplified path for software partners to deliver tested Kubernetes applications on the industry's most comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes platform. Customers using third-party Red Hat Certified Containers such as CockroachDB can have greater confidence that these applications can increase the operational efficiency of business application management when using them across public, private or hybrid cloud architecture.

Additional Resources

About Cockroach Labs

Cockroach Labs is the company behind CockroachDB, the cloud-native, distributed SQL database that provides next-level consistency, ultra-resilience, data locality, and massive scale to modern cloud applications. Companies like Comcast, Lush, and Bose are building their cloud data architectures on CockroachDB. Cockroach Labs was founded by a team of engineers dedicated to building cutting edge systems infrastructure, and has investments from Benchmark, G/V, Index Ventures, and Redpoint.

SOURCE Cockroach Labs

Related Links

https://www.cockroachlabs.com

