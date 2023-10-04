CockroachDB Dedicated is Now Generally Available on Azure

News provided by

Cockroach Labs

04 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

The company completes its vision for single distributed database that runs everywhere and anywhere, effortlessly across AWS, Google Cloud, and now Microsoft Azure

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cockroach Labs, the company behind the leading cloud-native distributed SQL database CockroachDB, today announced at its annual customer conference RoachFest that CockroachDB dedicated is now generally available on-demand across all three major cloud providers (Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, and Google Cloud Platform).

CockroachDB-as-a-Service on Azure unlocks effortless resilience and scalability, operational efficiency, and easy multi-region deployments to support local performance and data compliance, all while operating on and integrating with the Microsoft ecosystem. Now, with CockroachDB dedicated for all three major clouds, users can run data-intensive applications anywhere and everywhere, effortlessly. With CockroachDB, organizations can choose between cloud providers or across multiple cloud providers, and can easily mix workloads between owned data centers and public cloud providers.

The rapid growth of both the database market and CockroachDB reflects a fundamental shift, as organizations across industries have transitioned to a cloud-first IT philosophy. The cloud is by definition a distributed environment, and so companies are increasingly seeking databases that are also built using natively distributed architectures — whether for net-new initiatives or modernizing their existing systems.

"The movement to the cloud is indicative of a massive market shift that could signal the end of market dominance by legacy databases," said Nate Stewart, Chief Product Officer at Cockroach Labs. "CockroachDB was built from the ground up to operate across any cloud and/or private cloud infrastructure while still keeping true to the consistency and durability of a traditional relational database. CockroachDB is the only cloud-independent, distributed SQL database that offers this level of flexibility and greater operational control today. Together, with Microsoft, we are working to help customers transform their businesses."

CockroachDB serverless for global and multi-region deployment now generally available
Today, Cockroach Labs also released multi-region capabilities for its consumption-based, auto-scaling offering, CockroachDB serverless. The update allows customers to distribute rows of data across multiple cloud regions, while still functioning as a single logical database and paying only for the exact storage and compute uses. With both legacy or existing cloud database solutions, the complexity and cost attached to spinning up a new region adds up very quickly. CockroachDB serverless now enables any organization to build applications that serve a globally dispersed user-base at incredibly low cost and simpler operations, opening up a global audience to companies of any size.

Additional feature updates released today include:

  • Augmenting the CockroachDB MOLT (Migrate Off Legacy Technology) suite of tools is CockroachDB MOLT Live Migration Service. This new feature, available in Preview, allows CockroachDB customers to migrate mission-critical applications to CockroachDB without disrupting end-users. Teams can test and validate applications at production scale before migrating, ensuring a smooth migration process and ideal end-user experience.
  • Deeper observability support for Datadog, plus migration support for both Oracle Golden Gate and Debezium.

For more information on CockroachDB on Azure, click here.

About Cockroach Labs

Cockroach Labs is the creator of CockroachDB, the most highly evolved, cloud-native, distributed SQL database on the planet. Helping companies of all sizes — and the apps they develop — to scale fast, survive failures, and thrive everywhere. CockroachDB is in use at some of the world's most successful companies across all industries, including leading companies in financial services, technology, media & entertainment, and retail. Headquartered in New York City, Cockroach Labs is backed by Altimeter, Benchmark, Greenoaks, GV, Firstmark, Index Ventures, Lone Pine, Redpoint Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global, and Workbench. For more information, please visit cockroachlabs.com.

SOURCE Cockroach Labs

