Cocktail Bomb Shop Lights Up the Holiday Season with Holiday Variety Pack

Nicknamed the Bath Bomb for Drinks, Limited-Edition Cocktail Bombs Are Now Available in an Assortment of Seasonal Flavors

MONTREAL, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cocktail Bomb Shop , the original bath bomb for drinks, is welcoming the holiday season with its Holiday Variety Pack that will allow consumers all over the world to imbibe in a variety of festive flavors to celebrate this season of giving.

Available as a six-pack or a 24-pack, the Holiday Variety Packs feature the following limited-edition flavors:

Cocktail Bomb Shop

Christmas Coconut Margarita Glimmer Bomb ™

Cranberry Lemonade Glimmer Bomb ™

Holiday Mule Glimmer Bomb ™

Jack Frost Glimmer Bomb ™

Santa's Secret Glimmer Bomb ™

Frosted Cranberry Glimmer Bomb™

Consumers can enjoy their holiday cocktail bombs as either alcoholic or non-alcoholic drinks. With no need for a bartender or an assortment of cocktail mixers, a single bomb is simply dropped into a cup with a beverage of choice and dissolves within a matter of minutes, presenting a delicious drink with edible glitter. This season's holiday flavors go well with liquors like vodka, tequila, rum, and can also be paired with non-alcoholic beverages such as water or seltzer.

"We're ecstatic by the sheer thought of people watching our holiday cocktail bombs fiz in their cups with their loved ones!" said Kiana Gomes, Founder and President of Cocktail Bomb Shop. "In the spirit of the holiday season where so many are looking forward to spending quality time with each other, we want everyone to get the most out of it with our Holiday Variety Pack. Instead of worrying about mixing drinks or running out to get more ingredients, people can relax and enjoy sipping a new kind of beverage together."

As a unique way to spread holiday cheer, the Holiday Variety Pack can be gifted or served at any party or event for both adults and children. Cocktail bombs create memorable gift-giving moments and perfect opportunities for unforgettable pictures. All bombs are 100% vegan, contain no alcohol, expertly handcrafted in Canada with quality ingredients, and packaged in eco-friendly materials.

Starting at $19.95, the limited-edition Holiday Variety Pack is available for purchase online at Cocktail Bomb Shop with free shipping in the U.S. and Canada.

To learn more and explore this season's flavors, visit: https://cocktailbombshop.com .

About Cocktail Bomb Shop

Cocktail Bomb Shop is a female-owned business that has introduced exciting new ways to drink your favorite beverages. Launched in 2021 as the bath bomb for drinks, COCKTAIL BOMBS™ became an overnight sensation and was recently featured in Season 17 of Canada's hit reality show, Dragons' Den, where Founder Kiana Gomes successfully landed multiple offers with the backing of four investors. Robert Herjavec of Shark Tank is also an investor in the brand. All COCKTAIL BOMBS™ are handmade in Canada in FDA-registered facilities with top quality ingredients. Learn more at cocktailbombshop.com .

Media Contacts

Chelsea Freeman

[email protected]

(909) 573-7237

SOURCE Cocktail Bomb Shop