Cocktail Sneakers Elevates Women's Dressy Sneaker Game

MARBLEHEAD, Mass., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cocktail Sneakers® , an elevated casual footwear brand that is redefining sneaker culture for women™, today launched two (2) new designs, adding to its collection of classic slip-on and lace-up options.

Cocktail Sneakers fuses the sophistication of a dress shoe with the comfort of an athletic sneaker—all within an elevated casual chassis. This unique combination earned Cocktail Sneakers position as a "favorite Fall shoe of 2020," and sell-out of several designs the last year. The brand, founded by women for women, designs chic dress sneakers that transition seamlessly between professional daywear to evening attire, complementing every woman's active lifestyle whether it takes her to her living room, or on a nearby or distant adventure.

New this year are both the sassy, rose gold Sophisticate and modern black-lace Occasion slip-on sneaker.

The Sophisticate, which retails for $225, extends Cocktail Sneakers' line of professional pinhole leather slip-on designs, adding a metallic rose-gold leather option.

Cocktail Sneaker's black Occasion delivers minimalist style in breathable modern black lace and also retails for $225. According to one Cocktail Sneakers connoisseur "The detail of the lace is very feminine, yet the style of the sneaker makes it a little sporty."

"The onset of the pandemic in 2020 and work-from-home casual style catapulted a style shift and movement of women wearing sneakers—no longer exclusively worn while exercising or with casual attire," said Susan Hassett, founder and CEO of Cocktail Sneakers. "Dressy sneakers are now being paired with pant suits and dresses—redefining how women pair footwear with both outfits and mood. Women no longer have to sacrifice their sense of style for comfort."

A Cocktail Sneakers design hallmark is its feminine almond-shaped toe and signature sunset-orange sock lining made of breathable kidskin, beneath which the brand's performance-level "magic" is discreetly hidden. Walking barefoot or in flats such as slippers or flip flops can lead to foot pain, stretched tendons and other foot challenges. Cocktail Sneakers however are designed with maximum comfort in mind and feature a specially molded and raised heel cup keeping the wearer's foot in an elevated position without compromising the slender, feminine silhouette of the exterior sole. This intentional design decision ensures that wearers receive both arch support and an added layer of shock absorption and cushion beneath the heel, ultimately supporting wearers from the sole up™ .

Additionally, and unique to Cocktail Sneakers, is both its sole design and included eco-friendly cork layer, which ships with every pair. As no two feet are the same, the additional cork layer is perfectly cut to each sneaker shape to provide an optional benefit for sneaker customization not only in the way it fits, but in the way it feels. No other brand avails this form of customization.

"We've successfully married a classic silhouette with elevated design," continued Hassett. "Women who want to remain both on trend and comfortable can strike the perfect balance when wearing any of our sneakers as they are comfortable and easily paired with jeans, leggings, dresses, capris or skirts—guaranteed to breathe new life into every woman's footwear wardrobe."

Cocktail Sneakers are available online as well as through high-end resorts and boutiques across America including: Canyon Ranch, Everards, Intrigue Fine Apparel, Miraval, Mohonk Mountain House, The Phoenician, The Reserve Club, Club at Spruce Creek and Sundara Inn & Spa, among others. Currently available slip-on and lace-up styles include the Occasion, Outsider, Professional, Sophisticate, Traveler and Weekender, all ranging in price from $195 - $240.

About Cocktail Sneakers, LLC

Cocktail Sneakers, LLC is redefining sneaker culture for womenTM. Made to reflect every woman's personality, classic, casual and colorful, Cocktail Sneakers are made with the highest quality materials and designed with every woman in mind. While on vacation one summer, founder Susan Hassett conceptualized a well-constructed, comfortable and elegant sneaker design polished enough for a business meeting yet stylish enough for after sunset activities. Founded by women for women, the brand encourages all women, regardless of age or life stage, to chase their dreams from sunrise to sunset. More information on Cocktail Sneaker can be found at: www.cocktailsneakers.com .

