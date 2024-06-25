Coco Gauff Inks First Beverage Partnership with Naked Brand

Since breaking onto the global professional tennis scene in 2019 at just 15 years old, Coco has become a phenomenon, captivating fans with her incredible talent and down to earth authenticity. So, it's no surprise fans keep a close eye on her behavior on and off the court, including her changeover snack, a homemade fruit salad, which sparked interest at the US Open in 2023. Now, Coco is leveling up her fruit game by joining Naked as Chief Smoothie Officer. A lifelong smoothie lover, Coco is putting her unmatched mark on the brand and future product development.

"I love fruit and fruit juices. They've always been a part of my routine. So, to be named Naked's first Chief Smoothie Officer is an incredible honor and natural combination of my love of both," said Coco Gauff. "I'm excited to have the opportunity to co-create real fruit juice smoothies alongside the innovation team and help shape the future of Naked."

Coco loves the goodness that comes from Naked's line of nutrient-packed smoothies made with ingredients such as real fruit juice, veggies and vitamins and are Non-GMO Project Verified, with no added sugar or artificial flavors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Coco to the family, and to dream and develop the future of the Naked brand and product portfolio with her unique spin," said Glen Walter, CEO of Tropicana Brands Group. "As an athlete, advocate, daughter, sister, friend, and now Chief Smoothie Officer, Coco is a true multi-hyphenate and knows better than anyone that you can be many things at once."

The brand creates thirst quenching and satisfying smoothies that serve as the perfect solution when feeling hungry and thirsty at the same time. Coco is excited to double down on her love of fruit with an easy, on-the-go option on and off the court, and Naked delivers all the delicious flavors of real fruit in a grab-and-go format available at grocery and convenience retailers nationwide.

