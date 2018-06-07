Coco Paving Inc., A Division of the Coco Group Announces a New Acquisition

The newly acquired entity provides an additional compliment of over 700 highly qualified employees', strengthening Coco Group's position in Eastern Ontario. This allows us to better service our customers in heavy civil construction and asphalt paving projects and by providing quality aggregate materials from 19 licensed pits and quarries and performing area maintenance contracts, clearing more than 1,000 kilometres of roadway every winter.

About the Coco Group

Today Coco is one of the only family owned and operated, vertically integrated heavy civil construction companies with ratings and capabilities available to complete any size infrastructure project, spanning across Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec, with expertise in heavy civil construction works, extraction of resources, and the production of asphalt and concrete.

Expertise

With this acquisition, Coco runs and operates:

30 stationary asphalt plants;

5 portable asphalt plants;

2 portable concrete batch plants;

4 stationary ready-mix plants;

Waterfront docks for the importation of aggregates and construction materials;

2 crushing plants for external and internal aggregate supply;

A concrete pipe and box culvert manufacturing plant;

A fleet of over 5,000 pieces of equipment; and

An asphalt cement terminal in Millhaven, Ontario .

Coco Group has over 54 years of experience and is privately owned and operated by the Coco family with its Head Office located at 949 Wilson Avenue in Toronto, Ontario.

