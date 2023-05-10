Coco Republic Expands US Presence with the new Flagship Showroom in Orange County, California

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coco Republic, the iconic Australian furniture brand, is excited to announce the new opening of its 42,000 square foot showroom in Orange County on May 27th. This move is part of Coco Republic's ambitious expansion plans in the US, catering to the growing demand for high-quality furniture and accessories and experiencing luxury living at its finest.

Outdoor Architect Collection

"The new Coco Republic store is a complete revamp and transformation of the area. It also has a uniquely beautiful outdoor area - full of interior design pieces and outdoor furniture", says Skye Westcott, President of North America.

The Coco Republic OC Flagship will feature a 3-day grand-opening weekend on May 27th at the SOCO center, known as the only interior design center in Southern California. The SOCO center features artisan boutique owners, I expert stylists, and high-end designers making it a unique and trendy destination for those looking for high-quality home decor and furniture.

"We carefully selected one of the best locations in OC, California to ensure our customers can conveniently visit our new store and indulge in the perfect blend of shopping," says Skye Westcott.

"We see strong similarities between the Californian and Australian lifestyles, with a shared love of the outdoors and the way nature is incorporated into our homes. This makes California an essential market for us, where the indoor-outdoor lifestyle is deeply ingrained in the culture", she continues.

Explore the new Coco Republic store located at 3305 Hyland Ave, Costa Mesa, CA.

