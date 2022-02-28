Coco Village Awarded 2022 PARENTS Approved Seal by PARENTS Magazine

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coco Village, an e-commerce brand dedicated to designing aesthetically-pleasing children's products for cool families, today announced that its House Baby Crib in Natural Wood has received the prestigious 2022 PARENTS Approved Seal.

The House Baby Crib is a classic, house-shaped bed made from 100% premium pine wood, and a great option for parents who are excited to welcome their newest arrival, but do not want to compromise on the existing interior design of their home. While meeting ASTM safety standards with an adorable and minimalist look, this crib illustrates the commitment of Coco Village's designers to making the highest-quality baby furniture for today's families.

To determine the winners of this year's seal, the editors at PARENTS searched the market for the latest and greatest baby toys and gear. The 2022 selections represent the best-quality products currently being sold to new parents. Coco Village's crib was featured alongside eight other cribs from leading furnituremakers and baby gear companies, all of which meet baby safety criteria and are setting a new standard for the crib category.

"We are truly honored that our House Baby Crib has received this esteemed recognition from such an influential force in the parenting industry," said Yoann Desrosiers, co-founder of Coco Village. "A house is the foundation of the family, and this house-shaped crib provides a special, cozy space for every parent's newest addition, all while staying true to our mission of providing stylish, affordable, and premium-quality children's goods."

Offering an array of baby cribs, changing tables, bed sets, educational toys, interior decor, clothing, and more, Coco Village is a one-stop-shop for families with newborns and little ones up to age 8. The company is dedicated to designing products that are aesthetically pleasing for parents, enjoyable for kids, and affordably priced without sacrificing quality.

The House Baby Crib – NATURAL WOOD retails for $799.99 and is available to purchase on Coco Village's website. It is also sold in three additional colors, Seafoam, Pink, and White, decorated with eco-friendly varnishes and paints. For more information on Coco Village and its products, please visit www.cocovillage.com.

About Coco Village

Coco Village is a North American children's home furnishing, décor, and toys e-commerce company, selling across United States and Canada. Coco Village is a privately held and family-owned company. Inspired by Scandinavian and European children's furniture and toy brands, Coco Village aspires to make the major design trends accessible and affordable to as many people as possible. All of their products are designed in-house and handcrafted by category experts around the world. www.cocovillage.com.

Media Contact:

5W Public Relations

212-999-5585

[email protected]

SOURCE Coco Village