Cocoa Butter Alternatives Market to Grow by USD 764.76 Mn at a CAGR of 4.71% from 2021 to 2026: Information by Product (cocoa butter equivalents, cocoa butter replacers, and cocoa butter substitutes) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America) - Forecast till 2026 | Technavio

North America will register the highest growth rate of 38% among the other regions. Therefore, the cocoa butter alternatives market in North America is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period. The US is the key market for cocoa butter alternatives in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

The cocoa butter alternatives market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the cocoa butter equivalents segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year. Cocoa butter equivalents are more abundant in stearic acid and have lower levels of saturated fats compared to cocoa butter. Hence, these will witness a gain in the popularity during the forecast period owing to their nutritional profile.

Major Five Cocoa Butter Alternatives Companies:

3F Industries Ltd.

AAK AB

Bunge Ltd.

Cargill Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Cocoa Butter Alternatives Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Cocoa butter equivalents - size and forecast 2021-2026

Cocoa butter replacers - size and forecast 2021-2026

Cocoa butter substitutes - size and forecast 2021-2026

Cocoa Butter Alternatives Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Chocolate Flavor Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The chocolate flavor market has the potential to grow by USD 116.96 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.24%. To get extensive research insights: Download Sample Report

Cocoa Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The cocoa market value is projected to grow by 504.96 th MT at a CAGR of 2.24% during 2021-2025. To get extensive research insights: Download Sample Report

Cocoa Butter Alternatives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.71% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 764.76 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.24 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, China, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3F Industries Ltd., AAK AB, Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC., IFFCO Group, Mewah International Inc., The Nisshin OilliO Group Ltd., and Wilmar International Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

