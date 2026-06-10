CocoaVia™ receives Clean Label Project™ Purity Award

Third-Party evaluation ranks cocoa flavanol portfolio among top performers for product integrity and contaminant screening.

The award and certification aim to empower consumers to make informed choices by focusing on purity, safety and transparency.

NEWARK, N.J., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars Food & Nutrition announced today that its CocoaVia™ brand's suite of cocoa flavanol dietary supplement products has received the Clean Label Project™ Purity Award, a certification recognizing products as top performers for quality and contaminant testing within the supplement category.

CocoaVia products

The Clean Label Project™ is a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing transparency to consumer product labeling and safety. The Purity Award aims to empower consumers to make informed choices by identifying products that go above and beyond standard safety regulations. Accordingly, the award is granted only to products that have undergone rigorous third-party lab testing for environmental and industrial contaminants, including heavy metals, pesticide residues and plasticizers. Awards are limited to product categories that have undergone comprehensive analysis by the Clean Label Project™.

The following CocoaVia™ products received The Purity Award:

CocoaVia™ 500mg Cocoa Flavanols Capsules

CocoaVia™ 500mg Cocoa Flavanols Powder

CocoaVia™ 500mg Cocoa Flavanols Single Serving

CocoaVia™ 750mg Ultra Cocoa Flavanols Capsules

"We're honored that CocoaVia™ has been recognized by the Clean Label Project with its highly acclaimed Purity Award," said Nelson Yacoubian, CocoaVia, General Manager. "We're committed to providing consumers with high-quality cocoa flavanol products backed by science to support every stage of their lives, and this recognition reinforces our dedication to transparency, ingredient integrity and rigorous standards."

CocoaVia™ delivers 500–750mg of cocoa flavanols per serving, reflecting decades of human clinical research including studies connected to the landmark COSMOS trial. Made with Cocoapro™, a proprietary cocoa extract backed by more than 30 years of research, CocoaVia™ supports cardiovascular health by helping maintain healthy blood flow and supporting the body's natural nitric oxide production, which helps blood vessels relax and function efficiently.

This latest accolade reinforces CocoaVia's commitment to quality, transparency and scientific rigor, building on trusted third-party certifications and evaluations, including being named a ConsumerLab Top Pick for high flavanol cocoa supplements. CocoaVia™ will celebrate the Clean Label Project™ award with updated product packaging, a social media campaign across Instagram and Facebook and a dedicated announcement to subscribers.

"We created the Purity Award to help consumers identify products that prioritize transparency, quality and rigorous testing standards," said Molly Hamilton, Executive Director of the Clean Label Project™. "CocoaVia™ stood out for its unique science-backed cocoa flavanol formulation that delivers meaningful levels of flavanols supported by decades of research. With a strong commitment to product integrity and extensive third-party testing and evaluation, we're proud to recognize CocoaVia™ for setting a high standard within the supplement category.

To learn more about the award, visit https://cleanlabelproject.org/cocoavia. CocoaVia™ supplements are available for purchase at www.cocoavia.com, as well as Amazon.com and Sprouts Farmers Markets across the U.S.

About Mars Food & Nutrition

Mars Food & Nutrition is a Segment of Mars, Incorporated, with 2,000 Associates across the globe. It has some of the world's leading food brands including Ben's Original™, Kevin's Natural Foods, MasterFoods®, SEEDS OF CHANGE®, Tasty Bite® and DOLMIO®, which can be enjoyed in 30 markets around the world.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated, is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $65bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, Pringles®, Cheez-It® and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™, span preventive, general, specialty and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business, ANTECH®, offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles – Quality , Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our more than 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

MEDIA CONTACT:

[email protected]

SOURCE CocoaVia