CocoDoc Releases Online PDF Editor for Individual and Business Needs
Mar 11, 2021, 11:00 ET
SINGAPORE, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Launched in Singapore, CocoDoc is an innovative initiative that offers user-friendly PDF editor and other PDF tools online. CocoDoc aims to provide a hassle-free solution to all PDF problems and eradicate the necessity of installing additional software to edit PDFs.
The uniqueness of CocoDoc lies in its document editing features that allow one to easily add texts, images, annotations, highlights, and freehand drawings to various types of documents including PDFs.
The primary mission of CocoDoc is to make user's work life simpler and more efficient by providing all the necessary editing tools in a single paperless platform. It contains other various beneficial features as well, with which PDFs can not only be edited but split, merged, shared, unlocked, password-protected, extracted, and even esigned, all on the same platform.
Easy to Use
CocoDoc comes with a straightforward interface and an automated system with no user training required. Its massive PDF tools allow users to split, merge, convert, compress and edit PDF documents effortlessly.
The tool makes way for easy organization of files and folders without requiring users to download and install additional software.
File Resizing
CocoDoc's PDF tool allows users to resize the document without compromising the file quality.
High Resolution
The PDF tool by CocoDoc offers high-quality resolution. The tool provides the same definition in terms of resolution even when users readjust or edit the PDF.
Multiple Formats
CocoDoc has a create and convert tool that facilitates easy document creation in any format. This way, it enables users to create innovative and easy formats.
Maximum File Security
All PDF files can be encrypted on CocoDoc to provide extra security with two-factor encryptions. Users can choose to delete any document permanently with no traces remaining in the database.
Here's CocoDoc's PDF tool list below:
Convert & Compress
- Compress PDF
- PDF Converter
View & Edit
- Edit PDF
- PDF Reader
- Number Pages
- Delete PDF Pages
- Rotate PDF
- Form Filler
- Create Fillable Forms
Convert from PDF
- PDF to Word
- PDF to Excel
- PDF to PPT
- PDF to JPG
- Convert to PDF
- Word to PDF
- Excel to PDF
- PPT to PDF
- JPG to PDF
Sign & Security
- eSign PDF
- Unlock PDF
- Protect PDF
Split & Merge
- Split PDF
- Merge PDF
Document Collaboration
CocoDoc allows users to channel workflows by creating a collaborative document. All the stakeholders can access a document in the assigned order. This means, every party involved receives the document, completes signing, and shares it across to the next person in the chain to approve and move forward.
Smarter Workstyle
CocoDoc enables businesses to adopt a smarter workstyle by helping them close a business deal digitally in mere minutes. Smart experience can be delivered through custom text fields, form filling, and data sharing.
This PDF tool offers a free 14-day trial for users to test out its features. Its basic plan starts at $9/month.
To learn more about PDF editing, visit: https://cocodoc.com/pdf-editor
For further inquiries, contact [email protected]
SOURCE CocoDoc
