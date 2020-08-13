CocoFax is Enabling Businesses to Manage Fax Messages Remotely During the Crisis

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CocoFax, an easy and secure online fax service, owned by CocoFax Technology Co., Ltd., is helping businesses manage fax messages remotely during the COVID-19.

Despite the mainstream adoption of email, instant chat, and the Internet as a whole, fax is still used by businesses for internal and external communication as it is formal, secure, and reliable. One of the major persisting drawbacks of faxing is the mandatory requirement of having a fax machine to be able to send and receive fax messages. This can be detrimental for businesses that rely on fax communication, especially with COVID-19 restrictions in place. That's where CocoFax's online fax services aim to streamline business operations.

CocoFax is a complete e-fax suite that works on the cloud. With CocoFax, businesses do not need fax machines to be installed in-house. They can send fax messages to anywhere in the world via email, Google Drive, computer, Mac or mobile phone.

How to Fax with CocoFax

To get started, all one needs is a CocoFax account. The company offers a free fax number with every account.

"CocoFax is a web app that can be accessed from a web browser. It allows users to send and receive messages on the cloud. Users need to compose a message and provide the recipient's fax number in the 'To' field. They can also attach documents in multiple formats. Next, they need to hit 'Send' to deliver the fax to the recipient who can receive it on their traditional fax machine," explained Bill Zhu, senior product officer, CocoFax.

In this unprecedented time of coronavirus, more and more businesses are forced to operate remotely. CocoFax's e-fax solution is the ultimate solution for remote faxing needs.

CocoFax Features

"CocoFax's innovation also includes 'Fax from Gmail.' With this feature, users can send fax messages from their Gmail account. The proprietary software converts the analog fax signal to a digital format that can be accessed on a web browser. The fax messages are received as TIFF format and CocoFax translates it to PDF for viewing and editing purposes," Bill further added.

CocoFax is completely safe and secure to use. It follows world-class security protocols. The entire transmission between employees and people outside the organization is encrypted end to end. The website is protected by 256-bit SSL certificate.

In addition to providing web-based services, CocoFax software can be installed on either a Windows or Macintosh machine. The team has also developed a Chrome plug-in that can be installed with a click of a button.

CocoFax is a paid tool starting from $12.99 per month, but the company also provides a 30-day free trial. The company is scheduled to release many more cloud-based features in the coming months to help businesses transition faster.

About CocoFax

CocoFax is a leading online fax software enterprise for remote work. To find out more about CocoFax's online fax services, visit https://cocofax.com/.

