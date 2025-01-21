CocoFest 2025: A Celebration of Love, Wellness, and Community

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CocoFest returns for its third year on Saturday, February 15, 2025, from 9 AM to 4 PM at the Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC). This free, family-friendly event, sponsored by Ed Morse and Surrender Designs, celebrates love in all its forms—self-love, love for others, and love for the community—while offering a day filled with inspiration, wellness, and connection.

CocoFest: Community Yoga at Wellness Festival in Boca Raton, Florida

More than just a festival, CocoFest embraces the spirit of Valentine's Day by bringing people together to honor compassion, joy, and meaningful relationships. Founder Corey Heyman shares, "CocoFest is about celebrating the many ways love impacts our lives and creating a space where everyone can feel uplifted, connected, and valued. It's a gift to our community."

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Innovation Island: A vibrant hub for learning and discovery, Innovation Island offers expert panel discussions, interactive workshops, live demonstrations, and educational sessions led by renowned names such as Adam Jablin , author and transformational life coach; Matthew Williams , founder of FROPRO; and Kyle Fitzgerald of @cleankitchennutrition on Instagram. This dynamic space encourages attendees to connect with thought leaders, explore groundbreaking ideas, and collaborate in an innovative environment. Be sure to catch the live painting session by Justin Sigel of Sigel Arts for an unforgettable creative experience.

Explore holistic healing through massage, cupping, acupuncture, and animal therapy. Retail Row: Browse a curated market featuring South Florida local small businesses offering wellness products, jewelry, clothing, home décor, gifts, and more.

CocoFest is a free event with ample parking, welcoming guests of all ages—including leashed furry friends! Celebrate love, support local businesses, and enjoy a full day of connection and inspiration.

For more information, visit cocomarket.org/cocolovefest.

