Cocofloss Introduces Cocoshine Fluoride-Free Whitening Toothpaste

Restore your smile's radiance with nontoxic fluoride-alternative n-HA. Brush, rinse, SHINE.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cocofloss , maker of eco-conscious, effective, and delightfully different oral care, launches Cocoshine Whitening Toothpaste. Designed by dentist Dr. Chrystle Cu, Cocoshine is a 4-in-1 powerhouse for your pearly whites that's packed with nano-hydroxyapatite (n-HA), a nontoxic fluoride alternative. With n-HA leading the way, the science-backed ingredients in Cocoshine gently whiten teeth, rebuild enamel strength, repair sensitivity, and help balance oral microbiomes. Cocoshine comes in the delectable flavors of Delicious Mint and Lychee Breeze and is safe to swallow, making it a blissfully clean choice for smiles of all ages.

Cocoshine Delicious Mint Cocobrush, Cocoshine, Cocofloss

"When it comes to toothpaste, the top two things my patients have asked for are whitening and sensitivity management," says Dr. Cu. "A third, growing priority for patients, especially parents, has been nontoxic ingredients — ideally fluoride-free. I knew I needed to design a super-effective toothpaste that met all of these needs and ultimately helps folks keep their teeth for life," she says

Dr. Cu chose to boost Cocoshine with nanocrystals of hydroxyapatite — a mineral that makes up 97% of teeth's enamel — after multiple credible studies have shown n-HA penetrates below the surface to effectively remineralize and strengthen teeth. The n-HA in Cocoshine also helps gently brighten smiles by repairing microcracks in enamel, filling them with white n-HA crystals so the surface is smoother and more reflective. In addition, n-HA repairs sensitivity by replacing lost minerals and filling dentinal tubules (tiny tunnels that lead to nerves), helping to truly restore teeth while blocking painful stimuli. Other anti-sensitivity toothpastes use potassium nitrate, which only temporarily desensitizes.

Compared to competitors, Cocoshine has one of the highest concentrations of n-HA (3%), sourced from the leading, highest-quality manufacturer, Fluidinova. The size of the rod-shaped n-HA particles is 25x smaller than required for adhesion to enamel. Dr. Paulo Quadros, the director of product and business development at Fluidinova, states, "Some 40% of the population suffers from dental hypersensitivity, and our product, nanoXIM, is the solution. Made up of mostly nano-hydroxyapatite and water, it is the safest and most effective nontoxic alternative to fluoride for its remarkable remineralizing effects. Cocoshine contains 20% nanoXIM — a very high percentage that makes it more effective than other n-HA toothpastes. Users will see results faster with Cocoshine."

Other Cocoshine ingredients with high-impact, well-researched results include microbiome-balancing xylitol, bacteria-busting coconut oil, and soothing aloe vera. Instead of whitening enamel with coarse abrasives or sensitivity-inducing peroxide, Cocoshine gently removes surface stains with baking soda and silica. Then n-HA helps smiles shine.

Cocoshine contains no sulfates, parabens, propylene glycol, triclosan, peroxide, artificial dyes, or artificial sweeteners. Cocoshine is also vegan and cruelty-free.

Available at www.cocofloss.com , each 3.4 oz tube of Cocoshine is $22.

For more information on Cocoshine and FAQs please visit www.cocofloss.com and follow @getcocofloss for real-time updates.

About Cocofloss:

Cocofloss is challenging the oral-care status quo — a world of mundane products that feel like a chore — with solutions so effective, eco-conscious, and delightful that they feel like magic. Cocofloss's key product offering is superior, ultra-cleansing floss. With the addition of the super-soft Cocobrush and new n-HA–powered Cocoshine Whitening Toothpaste, Cocofloss now offers a complete oral-wellness routine. Since its launch in 2015, Cocofloss has won the devotion of dental professionals and consumers alike — winning the Allure Best of Beauty Award (2022), GQ Grooming Award (2022), and the dental industry's prestigious Cellerant Award two years in a row (2021 and 2022). In addition to selling direct-to-consumer and on Amazon, Cocofloss is carried at CVS, Violet Grey, Anthropologie, Credo, and hundreds of other stores.

Media Contact:

Jillian Eldredge

508-207-2384

[email protected]

SOURCE Cocofloss