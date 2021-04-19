Aware that only 9% of the world's plastic is recycled, Cocofloss is working to reduce single-use plastic waste with the introduction of these more eco-friendly spools. With this shift, the company aims to divert more than 500,000 water bottles from landfills over the next 12 months.

COCOFLOSS Launches New Floss Made Out of Recycled Water Bottles to Reduce Plastic Waste from Landfills

Compared to virgin polyester, the new material requires fewer processing stages and takes 64% less energy to make, resulting in 32% less CO2 emissions and 94% less water consumption. The end result: a premium, high-performance thread with a sustainable identity.

"Caring for your teeth shouldn't hurt the planet. At Cocofloss, we are continuously re-evaluating how we can make greater contributions to the health of people and our environment. By spinning recycled water bottles into dental floss, we are taking a small, incremental step toward a more sustainable future," says Dr. Chrystle Cu, Cocofloss co-founder and practicing dentist.

Cocofloss offers an eco-friendly solution for people who want to rid their teeth of plaque and cavity-causing bacteria — while also giving a second life to otherwise single-use plastics.

The world's most delightful, ultra-cleansing floss still features the same highly effective weave — beloved for years by dentists and customers alike — as well as thoughtful, nontoxic ingredients, including antimicrobial coconut oil, naturally aromatic fruit oils, and vegan wax. Always PFAS-free.

Cocofloss also offers floss refills in fully compostable packaging made of renewable wood cellulose. To further its commitment to the planet, Cocofloss has an ongoing partnership with the Wildlife Conservation Network.

Cocofloss

Single Spool $9

3-Spool Refill Set $24

Seasonal Spools $10

Available at http://www.cocofloss.com/

About Cocofloss

Cocofloss was founded in 2015 by two remarkable sisters: Dr. Chrystle Cu, a holistic dentist and pro-flosser, and Catherine Cu, an industrial engineer and former lazy flosser. They joined forces at Cocofloss to fight gum disease and cavities by making the world's most effective and delightful oral care products.

