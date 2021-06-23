Cocofloss Launches Ultra-Soft, Eco-Conscious Toothbrush Made Out of Recycled Ocean-Bound Plastic Company Aims to Remove 19 Tons of Trash from Coastal Areas

To help stem the tide of trash entering our seas, Cocofloss partnered with Oceanworks® to responsibly source recyclable ocean-bound plastic. The companies have also pledged that for every Cocobrush purchased, they will remove an additional 10 Cocobrushes' worth of ocean-bound plastic from the environment. Over the next 12 months, they aim to divert 18.5 tons of trash from coastal areas in Southeast Asia.

Plus, within one year of crafting Cocobrush handles with recycled ocean-bound plastic, Cocofloss projects it will save 8,494 kilowatt-hours of energy and 1,489 cubic feet of landfill space. They'll also avoid emitting 3,070 pounds of CO2 emissions.

"At Oceanworks, our goal from day one has been to make it easy for eco-conscious brands like Cocofloss to take part in our larger mission of keeping plastic out of the ocean. Our ability to provide partners with responsibly sourced, authentic, high-quality ocean-bound plastic allows them to confidently go from idea to reality without a hitch. We are incredibly excited about this new partnership with Cocofloss and the net positive impact it will create for both smiles and the sea!" —Rob Ianelli, Founder and President of Oceanworks

Dentist-Designed for a Superior Clean

Thousands of multilayered micro-bristles ( ~40% finer than regular bristles) fit under the gumline and between teeth to remove cavity-causing bacteria and stinky, stubborn plaque.

( than regular bristles) fit under the gumline and between teeth to remove cavity-causing bacteria and stinky, stubborn plaque. Tall, tapered bristles scrub between teeth and under the gumline, and short, rounded bristles polish surfaces.

scrub between teeth and under the gumline, and polish surfaces. Compact, angled brush-head and curved handle easily reach tartar-prone areas.

and curved handle easily reach tartar-prone areas. $ 10 each; $ 38 for a Set of 4

About Cocofloss

Cocofloss was founded in 2015 by two remarkable sisters: Dr. Chrystle Cu, a preventative dentist, and Catherine Cu, an industrial engineer. They joined forces at Cocofloss to fight gum disease and cavities by making the world's most effective and delightful oral-care products.

SOURCE Cocofloss