Cocofloss Launches Ultra-Soft, Eco-Conscious Toothbrush Made Out of Recycled Ocean-Bound Plastic Company Aims to Remove 19 Tons of Trash from Coastal Areas
Jun 23, 2021, 11:00 ET
SAN MATEO, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cocofloss, the innovative oral care company, is out to clean up smiles — and seas — with its new, more sustainable toothbrush. Designed by a dentist to be gentler and more effective, Cocobrush features thousands of super-soft micro-bristles and a recycled ocean-bound plastic handle. Cocobrush is 16x more effective at cleaning between teeth than a standard toothbrush according to an independent Swiss university study.
Partnership with Oceanworks
To help stem the tide of trash entering our seas, Cocofloss partnered with Oceanworks® to responsibly source recyclable ocean-bound plastic. The companies have also pledged that for every Cocobrush purchased, they will remove an additional 10 Cocobrushes' worth of ocean-bound plastic from the environment. Over the next 12 months, they aim to divert 18.5 tons of trash from coastal areas in Southeast Asia.
Plus, within one year of crafting Cocobrush handles with recycled ocean-bound plastic, Cocofloss projects it will save 8,494 kilowatt-hours of energy and 1,489 cubic feet of landfill space. They'll also avoid emitting 3,070 pounds of CO2 emissions.
"At Oceanworks, our goal from day one has been to make it easy for eco-conscious brands like Cocofloss to take part in our larger mission of keeping plastic out of the ocean. Our ability to provide partners with responsibly sourced, authentic, high-quality ocean-bound plastic allows them to confidently go from idea to reality without a hitch. We are incredibly excited about this new partnership with Cocofloss and the net positive impact it will create for both smiles and the sea!" —Rob Ianelli, Founder and President of Oceanworks
Dentist-Designed for a Superior Clean
- Thousands of multilayered micro-bristles (~40% finer than regular bristles) fit under the gumline and between teeth to remove cavity-causing bacteria and stinky, stubborn plaque.
- Tall, tapered bristles scrub between teeth and under the gumline, and short, rounded bristles polish surfaces.
- Compact, angled brush-head and curved handle easily reach tartar-prone areas.
- $10 each; $38 for a Set of 4
About Cocofloss
Cocofloss was founded in 2015 by two remarkable sisters: Dr. Chrystle Cu, a preventative dentist, and Catherine Cu, an industrial engineer. They joined forces at Cocofloss to fight gum disease and cavities by making the world's most effective and delightful oral-care products.
