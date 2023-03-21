Dentists' favorite oral-care brand is now available nationwide at CVS stores and on CVS.com

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cocofloss , maker of eco-conscious, effective, and fun oral-care, today announced that the brand is now available across 2,100 CVS stores nationwide and on CVS.com.

Cocofloss's entry into CVS marks the brand's latest accomplishment towards establishing a stronger retailer foothold in the oral-care category. Cocofloss was started in 2015 by two remarkable sisters — one a dentist and one a former floss-hater — on a mission to reduce cavities and gum disease with oral-care products that are ultra-cleansing, eco-conscious, and actually fun to use.

Cocofloss, Luxury Dental Floss Innovating Oral-Care, Expands Into CVS Nationwide

"We're excited to finally provide shoppers with effective, delightful, and eco-conscious products at CVS, a destination where people naturally go when they need to restock their toothbrushes and floss," says Dr. Chrystle Cu, DDS, and Co-Founder of Cocofloss. "Oral-care aisles tend to be mundane and uninspiring, which served as the impetus behind starting Cocoloss. Our ultimate goal is to help everyone achieve healthy teeth for life and partnering with CVS allows us to reach more people with our transformative products."

"We are very excited about offering Cocofloss nationwide in partnership with CVS, one of the largest pharmacy networks in the US and a trusted leader in oral health," adds Cat Cu, Co-Founder and CEO of Cocofloss. "Cocofloss will be available top-shelf in the oral-care aisle so folks can come discover us, or simply drop by to restock their favorite floss and toothbrush."

Cocofloss will launch in CVS with the brand's four best-selling and irresistible fragrances (Delicious Mint, Fresh Coconut, Pure Strawberry, and Cara Cara Orange). Unlike regular, flat floss, Cocofloss is made up of 500+ textured, woven threads that grab stubborn plaque instead of sliding over it.

CVS will also carry the oral-care company's fluffy-soft, superfine bristle tooth-and-gum brush. With 75% finer bristles tips (compared to average bristles), the toothbrush is proven to be 16x better at cleaning between teeth than standard toothbrushes.

For more information and to find a CVS store near you, please visit Cocofloss.com .

Cocofloss is challenging the oral-care status quo — a world of mundane products that feel like a chore — with solutions so effective, eco-conscious, and delightful that they feel like magic. Cocofloss's key product offering is superior floss — the softest and most-cleansing dental floss — to protect smiles. Since its launch in 2015, Cocofloss has won the devotion of dental professionals and consumers alike — winning the Allure Best of Beauty Award (2022), GQ Grooming Award (2022), and the dental industry's prestigious Cellerant Award two years in a row (2021 and 2022). The company has more than tripled its business since 2020, driven largely by word-of-mouth publicity with 40% organic purchases. In addition to selling direct-to-consumer and on Amazon, Cocofloss is carried at Violet Grey, Anthropologie, Credo, and hundreds of other stores.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rizzi Stigliano

845-380-0557

[email protected]

SOURCE Cocofloss