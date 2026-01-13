COCOLAB Launches Nationwide at Target, Bringing Joyful, Dentist-Designed Oral Care to Stores Across the Country

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- COCOLAB®, the cult-favorite oral wellness brand founded by sisters Dr. Chrystle Cu and Catherine Cu, is expanding its national retail presence with a new in-store rollout at Target.

Beginning January 2026, COCOLAB's award-winning 33-yard Cocofloss will be available in Delightful Mint, Young Coconut, and Wild Strawberry at Target locations nationwide, marking the brand's largest in-store launch to date.

"Following a successful launch on Target.com and a best-selling holiday offer, expanding into stores is an exciting next step," said Dr. Chrystle Cu, co-founder and CEO. "This launch allows us to bring our joyful, high-performance oral care to even more people looking for clean, effective, and sustainable solutions."

COCOLAB® creates oral care that blends clinical innovation with vibrant design and flavor. Each product is dentist-designed and clinically backed, crafted to elevate daily routines by combining effectiveness with joyful sensory experiences. Developed by a dentist and an artist, the brand infuses creativity and science into every detail.

The product line includes woven dental floss made with over 500 textured fibers, soft-bristle toothbrushes, and mineral-rich toothpaste featuring nano-hydroxyapatite. COCOLAB also prioritizes sustainability through the use of recycled ocean plastics, FSC-certified paper, and refillable packaging.

"We created COCOLAB to make oral care feel like a self-care ritual," said Catherine Cu, co-founder. "This expansion into Target brings our joyful, thoughtfully designed products to more people than ever before, and that's incredibly exciting."

Customers can find select COCOLAB products at www.target.com and in stores nationwide beginning January 2026. With this national retail launch, COCOLAB accelerates its mission to elevate everyday oral wellness through clinical performance, sensory-driven design, and planet-minded innovation.

About COCOLAB

Founded by sisters Dr. Chrystle Cu, a dentist, and Catherine Cu, an artist and designer, COCOLAB® is an oral wellness brand reimagining oral care as a joyful, sensory experience. With clinically backed formulas, bold flavors, and eco conscious packaging, the brand blends professional performance with vibrant design. COCOLAB products are available online and at select retailers nationwide.

