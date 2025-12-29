Cocolife.black Launches Pennsylvania-Based Multi-City Maternal Wellness Tour to Expand Equitable Care--Bump and Beyond

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when maternal health outcomes continue to expose deep and persistent inequities across communities, Cocolife.black is working to change what has long been a historic and systemic failure. Founded in 2019 by Alexia Doumbouya, the Philadelphia-based nonprofit supports women from pregnancy through postpartum, with a focused commitment to improving Black maternal health and reducing racial disparities in care.

Alexia Doumbouya, Founder, Cocolife.black

The urgency is clear. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 80 percent of pregnancy-related deaths in the United States are preventable with timely care and proper recognition of warning signs. Yet Black women continue to experience significantly higher maternal mortality rates than their white and Asian counterparts. While social determinants of health—such as poverty, housing instability, food insecurity, education, and access to healthcare—cut across racial lines, research shows that Black women and their infants are disproportionately impacted.

National in reach, Cocolife.black bridges clinical care and community trust by ensuring continuity, access, and culturally grounded support beyond traditional healthcare settings. In 2026, the organization will launch a Pennsylvania-based, multi-city maternal wellness tour designed to bring care directly to women and families where they live, gather, and seek support—an approach intentionally designed for nationwide replication.

The tour provides screenings, education, resources, and community connections that support maternal wellness for all participants, regardless of race or background.

Rather than relying solely on institutional settings, the tour centers on community-rooted experiences that create welcoming, stigma-free spaces where expectant and new parents can access maternal health screenings, practical resources, and trusted guidance. Each stop is designed not as a one-day event, but as a meaningful point of connection linking families to sustained care and local support networks.

For Doumbouya, the work is deeply personal.

"When I gave birth to my daughter, I knew something wasn't right, but my concerns were dismissed—putting both my life and my baby's life at risk," said Alexia Doumbouya, MSL, Certified Doula, CBE, CMHA, President of Cocolife.black. "Cocolife.black was born from that experience and from a commitment to ensure no woman is ever made to feel unheard at one of the most vulnerable moments of her life."

Each tour stop will convene healthcare professionals, community organizations, and families for a day centered on maternal wellness. Planned elements include maternal health screenings, educational panels, and interactive workshops addressing pregnancy, postpartum recovery, and early childhood care. Resource distribution will also be a cornerstone of the experience, with parents receiving essential care items such as diapers, wipes, ointments, bibs, and onesies to help ease daily stress during early parenthood.

"Supporting women, bump and beyond, means honoring the whole experience of motherhood," Doumbouya added. "Care doesn't end at birth; it continues as women and families grow."

Cocolife.black is seeking partners, volunteers, and collaborators aligned with maternal health, wellness, and health equity. Priority needs include event space coordination, logistics support, healthcare staffing, screenings, and medical supplies. The organization is also recruiting speakers and facilitators for panels and workshops, with community partners supporting outreach to attendees, volunteers, and exhibitors.

"Our goal is not just to host events," Doumbouya said. "It's to build a model of care that communities can trust and sustain. When women are supported, families thrive and entire communities are stronger."

For maternal health resources and tour updates, follow @cocolife.black, @themomstour, @blackbreastfeedingweek, and @reliefdoulas on Instagram. For partnership and engagement opportunities, contact Alexia Doumbouya at [email protected] or 724-777-3960.

Editor's Note: While Cocolife.black centers its work on addressing racial disparities that disproportionately affect Black women, its maternal wellness initiatives are inclusive of women and families of all backgrounds who face barriers to care.

About Cocolife.black

Cocolife.black is a Philadelphia-based nonprofit organization dedicated to improving maternal health outcomes by supporting women from pregnancy through postpartum. Through community-centered programs, culturally grounded education, and collaborative partnerships, the organization works to reduce disparities, build trust, and ensure continuity of care for families nationwide.

