The beloved kids' brand also debuts new music like "Cozy and Cuddly" and soothing sleep products as part of its "CoComelon Can Help" bedtime initiative.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the toughest bedtime of the year, CoComelon is helping parents turn Daylight Savings chaos into calm. As part of its " CoComelon Can Help " campaign, the beloved kids brand will debut the new podcast, Wiggle to Wind Dow n , created in partnership with Headspace, the leading everyday mental health companion, helping people care for their minds anytime, anywhere. Additionally, CoComelon will roll out new music, episodes and products designed to bring mindfulness and calm to families' evening routines.

CoComelon & Headspace Debut Wiggle to Wind Down Podcast Today To Help Parents Through Daylight Savings

The podcast and new music arrive at a time in which 45% of parents say bedtime is one of their biggest daily challenges, according to a nationwide survey of 500 U.S. parents conducted online by Moonbug in May 2025.1 CoComelon is dedicated to providing parents with tools to turn the disruption of Daylight Savings Time into an opportunity for a calm and successful routine.

"At CoComelon, we know how real the bedtime struggle can be, especially during Daylight Savings," said Laura Castellanos, Head of CoComelon Brand Marketing. "Partnering with Headspace gives families expert-backed tools to turn hectic evenings into calm, connected moments. Between the Wiggle to Wind Down podcast and our new songs like 'Cozy and Cuddly,' we're helping parents end the day feeling peaceful."

WIGGLE TO WIND DOWN: A NEW PODCAST FOR EASING INTO BEDTIME

Parents can start easing into bedtime now with Wiggle to Wind Down from CoComelon and Headspace Studios available today, on all major podcast distribution platforms, in the Headspace app and on the CoComelon YouTube page.

Created with the Medical Director at Headspace, Pediatrician, Child Psychiatrist, and Sleep Expert, Dr. Jon Kole and hosted by meditation teacher Dora Kamau alongside the beloved CoComelon character JJ, each 20-minute episode blends gentle "wiggles," stretches, and calming stories. From sea turtle adventures to a baby dinosaur's lullaby quest, these cozy episodes help kids release big energy before bed and drift off peacefully.

"Our Wiggle to Wind Down podcast series is special because it weaves mindful relaxation and imaginative storytelling into a purposeful routine that supports the emotional well-being of both kids and parents," added Dr. Kole. "By combining CoComelon's playful energy with Headspace's research-backed approach, we're helping little ones transition from wiggles to drifting off to sleep peacefully."

NEW COZY COCOMELON MUSIC & PRODUCTS

To make bedtime even cozier, CoComelon is also debuting new content and cozy products that make nighttime routines feel special. Parents can look forward to the brand new original songs "I Love My Bed" and "Cozy and Cuddly," premiering this November, which are specially crafted to help kids relax and embrace bedtime.

Additionally, The Melon Patch will premiere a new "Bathtime" episode on November 6 that touches on a key moment in many kids' bedtime routines. CoComelon-themed bedding , toddler pajamas , and Getting Ready with JJ Toni e bring that same comfort to every corner of the routine.

From soothing stories and new music to cozy bedtime gear, CoComelon Can Help parents everywhere make bedtime a little smoother - even when the clocks fall back.

About CoComelon: CoComelon is a children's series designed to teach life skills through music. From trying new veggies to winding down for bed, CoComelon's songs and content have become a go-to resource for millions of parents to learn and bond with their children. Created with input from child development experts, CoComelon is a global kids' entertainment phenomenon, captivating audiences in over 80 countries with more than 4 billion average monthly views on YouTube. Available in more than 20 languages, CoComelon includes spin-offs like Netflix's CoComelon Lane, Cody Time, Nina's Familia, and JJ's Animal Time. Since joining Moonbug Entertainment in 2020, the franchise has expanded into consumer products, streaming music, games, and live entertainment—bringing joy to families everywhere!

About Moonbug Entertainment: Moonbug is an award-winning global entertainment company inspiring kids everywhere to laugh, learn and grow. The company is behind some of the biggest kids' entertainment brands in the world, including CoComelon and Blippi. Moonbug believes every child should have access to entertaining and enriching content, making its shows available on more than 150 video platforms globally, including Netflix, Disney+, BBC iPlayer and YouTube Kids. The company is also a global leader in pre-school music and audio experiences, available on 100+ audio platforms globally. Moonbug brands extend far beyond the screen to include streaming music, consumer products and live events. Moonbug is part of Candle Media.

1 Moonbug US Parenting Survey, May 2025

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Moonbug Entertainment