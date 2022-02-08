Cocomels Expands Fan-Favorite Line with New <1g Sugar Chocolate-Covered Sea Salt and Crispy Bites

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cocomels, masterminds behind the original coconut milk caramel, is expanding their fan-favorite <1g sugar line and launching new <1g Sugar Chocolate-Covered Sea Salt and Crispy Bites with less than 1g of sugar and 100 calories per serving, isn't that sweet?

New <1g Sugar Chocolate-Covered Sea Salt and Crispy Bites are free from dairy, gluten, corn syrup, cholesterol, and artificial ingredients. Cocomels new bites are made with high-quality 60% dark chocolate sweetened with an all-natural sugar alternative, allulose. Cocomels new bites are vegan and keto-friendly, and free from sugar alcohols and palm oil. With a hint of sea salt to balance the coconut milk caramel, <1g Sugar Chocolate-Covered Sea Salt Bites are a sweet and salty lovers' dream. The <1g Sugar Chocolate-Covered Crispy Bites feature smooth coconut milk caramel, rolled in a thick coat of 60% dark chocolate and crisped quinoa for a satisfying crunch in every bite.

"With a commitment to never compromise on taste while offering sugar-reducing consumers indescribably delicious Cocomels, we developed our new <1g Sugar Chocolate-Covered Sea Salt and Crispy Bites to help satisfy everyone's sweet tooth," says JJ Rademaekers, Chief Candyman and Founder of Cocomels. "We pride ourselves on using high-quality ingredients, like our vegan, low-sugar coconut milk caramel and chocolate sweetened with all-natural allulose so consumers can enjoy a great tasting sweet treat without the high-sugar intake."

<1g Sugar Chocolate-Covered Sea Salt and Crispy Bites will be sold online via the Cocomels website, Amazon, and Sprouts Farmers Market stores for an MSRP of $5.99 with expansion to other retailers in 2022. For more information on Cocomels, visit www.cocomels.com.

About Cocomels

Cocomels® – a brand of Madhava, Ltd. - is based in Boulder, CO. Cocomels are a line of innovative, indescribably delicious, mindfully crafted confections made using simple, high-quality ingredients. As the originator of the coconut milk caramel, Cocomels strives to deliver unexpected moments of joy to all. Award-winning Cocomels are made with premium organic coconut milk to create deliciously smooth and creamy caramels, crafted without dairy. That's why Cocomels is pronounced CAN-DY, not CAN'T-DY! Cocomels is available at retailers nationwide and online at www.cocomels.com .

