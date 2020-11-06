Cocomels Ramps Up Innovation with Launch of New Organic Crispy Chocolate-Covered Bites

Snacking is on the rise, with a whopping 95% of U.S. adults claiming to snack daily, and 70% doing so 2 times per day. And 59% of snackers believe that the crunchier or crispier a snack is, the better it is.1 In an effort to capitalize on the rapid growth of snacking, Cocomels hopes to shift perceptions that caramel is traditionally consumed as a dessert or special treat. "The rich, deep flavor of caramel along with its signature chew can make it feel less snackable at times," says Rademaekers. "Balancing the flavor and consistency with chocolate and crunch, we believe, takes it to a much more snackable space."

Like other Cocomels Chocolate-Covered Bites, Crispy Bites are free from dairy, gluten, GMOs, corn syrup and cholesterol, and are organic, vegan-friendly and indescribably delicious. Crispy Chocolate-Covered Bites will be available in 3.5oz sharing packs that priced at $4.99/bag, and will be sold online on Amazon and Cocomels.com, and at select grocery chains and independent retailers this Fall.

About Cocomels:

Cocomels® – a brand of Madhava, Ltd. - is based in Boulder, CO. Cocomels are a line of innovative, indescribably delicious, mindfully crafted candy confections made using simple, high quality ingredients. As the originator of the coconut milk caramel, Cocomels strives to deliver unexpected moments of joy to candy-loving consumers all across the country. Award-winning Cocomels® are made with premium organic coconut milk to create deliciously smooth and creamy caramels, crafted without dairy. Cocomels® are available at retailers nationwide and online at www.cocomels.com.

1 Mintel, The Future of Salty Snacks, 2019

