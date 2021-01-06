Coconut Bliss® Launches New At-Home Ice Cream Machine, The Bliss Maker™, Delivering a Healthier and Cleaner Indulgence Right in Time for the New Year

The brand believes that the best ice cream starts with the best base, and their premium, plant-based soft serve mixes are made with just a few simple ingredients and churn out the creamiest ice cream in town. The soft serve mixes are certified organic, non-GMO Project verified, certified vegan, certified gluten-free and kosher pareve. The Bliss Maker, a dream ice cream machine, brings these delicious and convenient plant-based scoops directly to consumers' homes. The machine is compact, easy to use and clean, and provides a fun and exciting way for consumers to bolster their plant-based or dairy-free New Year's resolutions right out of the gate in 2021.

"As we all continue to adjust to this new normal, we have seen an increased demand for unique in-home experiences. Up to the challenge, the team at Coconut Bliss set out to deliver its first at-home ice cream machine, the Bliss Maker, along with the debut line of organic plant-based soft serve ice cream mixes, keeping our kitchens blissful as we navigate this challenging moment in time together," says Coconut Bliss Chief Executive Officer, Kim Gibson Clark.

The plant-based alternative category has seen exponential growth, with more consumers looking for dairy-free versions of their favorite snacks and desserts. According to research conducted by Mintel, four in 10 people in the U.S. live in a home where someone regularly consumes a dairy alternative.1 Since its inception, Coconut Bliss has provided consumers with tasty, high quality plant-based ice cream bars, pints, and sandwiches all made from real, simple ingredients. The Bliss Maker provides yet another avenue for plant-based indulgence.

Now through January 30th, Coconut Bliss is offering the Bliss Maker, available in black and white colorways, via the Dream Bundle Set, which includes the ice cream maker, two soft serve mixes, and a free accessory pack for the incredibly low price of $119.85 (a $170 value).

For more information on Coconut Bliss and the Bliss Maker, please visit https://blissmaker.co/ .



About Bliss Unlimited

Bliss Unlimited, LLC (DBA Coconut Bliss) is a leading brand of plant-based frozen desserts. Coconut Bliss produces the most delicious, highest quality plant-based frozen desserts made from real, simple ingredients. The company's products are USDA certified organic and Non-GMO Project verified. The company values ecological and social sustainability and is committed to using organic and ethically produced ingredients of the highest quality. Privately owned and based in Eugene, Oregon, Coconut Bliss has been operating since February 2005. For more information visit coconutbliss.com .

*Coconut Bliss was awarded the Women's Choice Award for America's Most Recommended Dairy-Free Frozen Dessert in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020. The Women's Choice Award is a consumer advocacy group, whose mission is to give a collective voice to female consumers in the marketplace. In a national survey, Coconut Bliss was chosen nine out of 10 times as the brand consumers would recommend to friends and family for Dairy-Free Frozen Dessert. Coconut Bliss is honored to be recognized by their customers as a trusted brand.

1 https://www.fooddive.com/news/4-reasons-plant-based-milk-will-keep-growing-after-the-pandemic/589553/

