Coconut Butter Market Size to Grow by USD 1.50 Bn, Food Industry to be Largest Revenue-generating End-user Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The coconut butter market size is expected to grow by USD 1.50 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing prominence of private-label brands is driving the coconut butter market growth. However, factors such as stringent regulations on the quality and packaging of coconut butter may hinder the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Coconut Butter Market 2022-2026

Coconut Butter Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Food Industry: The food industry segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Coconut butter is a healthy ingredient in daily meal preparations. Vendors are offering coconut butter products made with simple ingredients, such as roasted coconuts. Thus, the various applications of coconut butter in the food industry, coupled with the availability of different varieties, will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.



Personal Care Industry



Commercial Industry

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Coconut Butter Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The coconut butter market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on business expansion and product innovation to compete in the market. The market is highly competitive. Market players differentiate their products based on quality, packaging, pricing, and portfolios. They focus on business expansion and product innovation strategies to increase their profit margins and market shares. Moreover, they adopt several competitive strategies to maintain their position in the market. An increase in M&A activities will create opportunities for vendors to expand their reach and gain new customers.

Coconut Butter Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our coconut butter market report covers the following areas:

Coconut Butter Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the coconut butter market, including ANDY ALBAO CORP., Artisana Organics, Asia Botanicals Sdn. Bhd, Binnies Coconut Butter, Bali Nutra, Celebes Coconut Corp., Cargill Inc., Hallstar Innovations Corp., Ekowarehouse Ltd., Nutretiaa Industries, Joint Agri Products Ceylon Pvt. Ltd., Praakritik, Phildesco Inc., Team Asia Corp., Sowparnika Retail Pvt. Ltd., Wichy Plantation Co.Pvt. Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Windmill Organics Ltd., and Windy City Organics LLC.

Coconut Butter Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist coconut butter market growth during the next five years

Approximation of the coconut butter market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the coconut butter market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of coconut butter market vendors

Coconut Butter Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.8% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.50 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.79 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key consumer countries US, Indonesia, Malaysia, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ANDY ALBAO CORP., Artisana Organics, Asia Botanicals Sdn. Bhd, Bali Nutra, Binnies Coconut Butter, Cargill Inc., Celebes Coconut Corp., Ekowarehouse Ltd., Hallstar Innovations Corp., Joint Agri Products Ceylon Pvt. Ltd., Nutretiaa Industries, Phildesco Inc., Praakritik, Sowparnika Retail Pvt. Ltd., Team Asia Corp., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Wichy Plantation Co.Pvt. Ltd., Windmill Organics Ltd., and Windy City Organics LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Food industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Food industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Food industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Food industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Food industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Personal care industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Personal care industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Personal care industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Personal care industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Personal care industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Commercial industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Commercial industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Commercial industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Commercial industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Commercial industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Malaysia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Malaysia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ANDY ALBAO CORP.

Exhibit 93: ANDY ALBAO CORP. - Overview



Exhibit 94: ANDY ALBAO CORP. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: ANDY ALBAO CORP. - Key offerings

10.4 Artisana Organics

Exhibit 96: Artisana Organics - Overview



Exhibit 97: Artisana Organics - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Artisana Organics - Key offerings

10.5 Binnies Coconut Butter

Exhibit 99: Binnies Coconut Butter - Overview



Exhibit 100: Binnies Coconut Butter - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Binnies Coconut Butter - Key offerings

10.6 Celebes Coconut Corp.

Exhibit 102: Celebes Coconut Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Celebes Coconut Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Celebes Coconut Corp. - Key offerings

10.7 Hallstar Innovations Corp.

Exhibit 105: Hallstar Innovations Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Hallstar Innovations Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Hallstar Innovations Corp. - Key offerings

10.8 Team Asia Corp.

Exhibit 108: Team Asia Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Team Asia Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Team Asia Corp. - Key offerings

10.9 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Exhibit 111: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 114: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Wichy Plantation Co.Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Wichy Plantation Co.Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Wichy Plantation Co.Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Wichy Plantation Co.Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Windmill Organics Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Windmill Organics Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Windmill Organics Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Windmill Organics Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Windy City Organics LLC

Exhibit 122: Windy City Organics LLC - Overview



Exhibit 123: Windy City Organics LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Windy City Organics LLC - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 128: Research methodology



Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 130: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations

