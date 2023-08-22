COCONUT GROVE'S HALLOWEEN STREET PARTY RETURNS AS A NIGHTCLUB EXPERIENCE

COCONUT GROVE, Fla., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A few years ago, Coconut Grove used to be home to Miami locals' most sought-after Halloween street party. This year, after the city's five-year, $70 million revival, the party is back, in nightclub form inside of the three-level Cruz Building. "If you grew up in Miami, 'Halloween in the Grove' was where you would likely meet all of your friends on Halloween weekend," says founding partner Alexandra Corzo of A-List Events in Miami. "We want to bring that moment back, but with a grown-up nightlife vibe, like that of our beautifully renovated Grove."

The event promises a "legendary vampire experience," befitting of The Cruz Building's old world glamor with grandiose staircases, interior balconies, a stunning ballroom, and a rooftop courtyard. Gone are the costume-drenching humidity and crowded streets from years past, as guests can expect three full levels of indoor entrainment, featuring red carpet costume arrivals, a premium open bar, butler passed hors d'oeuvres, tantalizing beats across different genres (all night), themed performances, and more.

A portion of Halloween in the Grove's (HITG) ticket sales and sponsorships will benefit Bring Change to Mind (BC2M)—award-winning actress Glenn Close's mental health organization for high school teens as the organization expands through South Florida, home to over 150 high schools.

"Halloween is an expressive event, and creative expression while fun, can also be very therapeutic," adds founding partner Ivan Hernandez of the Miami-based consulting practice Sociumship. "For this reason, we're thrilled to benefit BC2M, while bringing back not just the Halloween we loved, but a premium nightclub experience to Miami in our new Coconut Grove."

HITG will take place on October 27, 2023 from 9:00 PM to 1:00 AM inside The Cruz Building located at 3157 Commodore Plaza in Miami's Coconut Grove. Tickets are on sale for $200 per person at halloweeninthegrove.com . Quantities are limited and are expected to sell out. Follow @halloweeninthegrove for updates. For questions, sponsorship and media inquiries, please email [email protected] .

