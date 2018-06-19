Coconut industry newcomer leads the way in sustainability

Each Apex coconut product, from coconut water to coconut shell charcoal, is processed and packaged under one roof at their state-of-the-art facility located in Tamil Nadu in the heart of India's coconut farming region. The processing plant itself is a testament to the Apex Give Back Lifecycle model. Powered by solar energy, the cutting-edge facility is the first coconut processing facility to implement an end-to-end water recycling initiative that is completely chemical-free.

Each Apex product starts with fresh coconuts ethically sourced from Indian farmers. Apex is committed to empowering its farmers through educational programs, improvement to their standard of living, and environmental protection. "We've found that our relentless commitment to sustainability, innovation, and our farmers has ultimately led to better, cleaner, healthier coconut products that people love," Muthusamy said.

Apex uses proprietary technology to rigorously track and trace each coconut from its original source through storage, processing, and packaging. Each step of the process is strictly controlled to eliminate outside interference, ensuring unprecedented quality, safety, and consistency of the final product. Because every part of the coconut is utilized to create a unique Apex product, none of the raw material goes to waste.

Apex offers 7 premium coconut-based food products including coconut water, coconut skimmed milk, extra virgin coconut oil, virgin coconut oil, desiccated coconut, low-fat desiccated coconut, and coconut flour. Apex leads the industry in innovative non-food products including GoPost3, a composting medium that creates odor-free compost faster than traditional composting methods, as well as coir pith growing medium, coir wood, coir fiber, and coconut shell charcoal.

The Apex product portfolio is available for customizable business solutions, including bulk packaging, retail services, food industry options, and private label.

About Apex Coconuts

Apex is the first-of-its-kind, vertically integrated coconut processing company that focuses on giving back to the plant, the people, and the planet at every step of the process. Located in the heart of India's coconut industry, Apex produces 12 different food and non-food premium coconut products under one roof in their state-of-the-art, zero-waste facility. Learn more at www.apexcoconuts.com.

