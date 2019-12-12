Coconut Power Crunch -- NUCO's Innovative Answer to Plant Powered Snacking

Coconut Power Crunch is launching into Natural Grocers locations in January, 2020 and will also be available for purchase on shop.nucoconut.com, Amazon, and in select natural independent retailers in California, Hawaii, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, Arkansas, Utah, Idaho, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Enjoyed by kids and adults alike as a snack between meals, to curb an afternoon craving, or as a topping for yogurt or ice cream, NUCO's Coconut Power Crunch will certainly satisfy!

NUCO is a farm-to-table brand sourcing sustainably and ethically grown organic coconuts and supporting Filipino coconut farmers engaged in fair business practices. A portion of NUCO's profits goes to social, economic and environmental projects in the Philippines. NUCO's mission is giving back to Filipino farmers and their communities, while also supporting health and wellness by giving back to our bodies.

NUCO's Coconut Power Crunch is now available on Amazon and select local independent natural retailers. For more information checkout our Amazon shop http://tiny.cc/NUCOAmazon or visit https://shop.nucoconut.com/ . Please follow us for the latest NUCO news on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cocobynuco/ and Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cocobynuco/ .

Samantha Daily

626-921-6826

info@nucoconut.com

