Coconut Software Announces Agreement with Arvest Bank

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Coconut Software, a leading provider of customer engagement solutions for modern banks and credit unions, announced today an agreement with Arvest Bank (Arvest).

The agreement centers on an enterprise level customer engagement platform that will allow Arvest to implement a suite of solutions to help its customers conveniently schedule appointments with staff, either through its contact center, digital channels such as arvest.com, or by visiting select branches.

The solution also will help Arvest manage in-branch traffic to abide by state regulations for social distancing. Using a cloud solution means Arvest can manage all locations from a centralized platform, allowing for real-time updates to services offered, branch hours of operation, and phone or in-person meetings.

"Instead of our customers feeling that they have to come into the branch for every service, we are offering them more convenient paths, such as phone calls and scheduled in-person meetings," Arvest marketing director Jason Kincy said. "This allows our customers to have less disruption in their daily routines."

Arvest will review customer feedback over the coming months to determine what additional steps it can take to meet the changing needs of its customers.

"Times are changing and we want to ensure that we're meeting customers where they want to meet – digitally or in person," Kincy said. "We've always prided ourselves on our service. This is just another way Arvest is evolving to help our customers."

About Coconut Software

Coconut Software is a leading provider of customer engagement solutions for modern banks and credit unions and is backed by investments from Conexus Venture Capital Fund, Information Venture Partners, SaskWorks Venture Fund, Bay Partners, ScaleUp Ventures, PIC Investment Group, with additional financing by CIBC. By providing technology that elevates the customer experience while improving operational efficiencies, Coconut's solutions consistently improve satisfaction scores, decrease churn, and increase sales.

About Arvest

Arvest Bank operates more than 270 bank branches in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas through a group of 14 locally managed banks, each with its own board and management team. These banks serve customers in more than 135 communities, with extended weekday banking hours at many locations. Arvest provides a wide range of banking services including loans, deposits, treasury management, credit cards, mortgage loans and mortgage servicing. Arvest also is one of a select few banks in the nation to have its mobile app – Arvest Go – certified by J.D. Power for providing an outstanding mobile banking experience. Arvest is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC.

About Arvest Wealth Management

Arvest Wealth Management offers wealth management, trust services and insurance products. Investments and Insurance Products: Not FDIC Insured, May Lose Value and Not Guaranteed by the Bank. Trust services provided by Arvest Bank.

