Coconut Sugar Market size to grow by USD 192.39 million between 2022 to 2027 | The growing popularity of plant-based diets to boost market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The coconut sugar market is estimated to increase by USD 192.39 million from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 5.75%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. The demand for organic coconut sugar is a key factor driving market growth. Health-conscious consumers have been increasingly exposed to the harmful effects of synthetic products, which is giving rise to an increase in the use of natural products. Organic food is healthy, and it continues to gain popularity all over the world. Therefore, organic coconut sugar manufacturers are producing more varieties to consider changes in consumer preferences. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Coconut Sugar Market - Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by product (organic coconut sugar and Inorganic coconut sugar), end-user (commercial and residential), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

The commercial segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. This segment includes businesses, for example, food manufacturers, bakers, and chocolatiers, which use coconut sugar as an ingredient in their products. One major factor that has increased coconut sugar demand in the commercial segment is the increasing popularity of food products made from naturally or organically grown ingredients. In addition, the demand is increasing for products that do not contain synthetic additives or preservatives due to the increased awareness of consumers about their health.

Coconut Sugar Market - Market Dynamics

Major Trend

The growing popularity of plant-based diets is a major trend in the market. Their popularity has increased as more and more people become aware of the health and environmental benefits of plant-based foods. Consequently, a demand for alternatives to protein, vitamins, and minerals has arisen due to the reduction or elimination of animal products in many people's diets. Moreover, coconut palm sugar has a texture similar to brown sugar and is excellent for baking due to the light but distinct flavor that reminds of molasses. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

