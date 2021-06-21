Coconut Water Market: Health Benefits of Coconut Water to Drive Growth Post the Crisis
The coconut water market in the US will witness an incremental growth of over USD 2.00 Billion at over 22% CAGR during 2021-2025.
Jun 21, 2021, 21:31 ET
NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio identifies the health benefits of coconut water as one of the major factors driving the growth of the coconut water market. Coconut water is rich in several nutrients and minerals including vitamin C, magnesium, potassium, sodium, calcium, and manganese. The antioxidants present in coconut water help prevent the formation of free radicals in the body. Also, regular consumption of coconut water helps in lowering blood sugar levels, reduce the risk of heart diseases, and increase insulin sensitivity. Many such health benefits are increasing the popularity of coconut water among consumers in the US, which is driving the market growth.
The coconut water market report helps businesses create strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.
Based on the product, the market generated maximum revenue from the sweetened coconut water segment in 2020. The growth of the segment can be attributed to new product launches. The market growth in the sweetened coconut water segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Although the coconut water market in the US is expected to record a healthy growth during the forecast period, natural calamities and adverse climatic conditions and rising competition from substitutes might reduce the growth opportunities for market participants. This report on the coconut water market will help businesses become better equipped, make informed decisions, and develop effective strategies to improve their market positions.
Technavio's reports offer customizations as per the specific needs of companies. Our custom reports include a further breakdown of market segmentation at regional levels, information on additional market players, and the strategies adopted by vendors during the COVID-19 recovery phase.
