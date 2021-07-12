Coconut Water Market in Europe | Analyzing Growth in the Soft Drinks Industry | Technavio
Jul 12, 2021, 22:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 389.45 million during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the coconut water market in Europe to register a CAGR of about 13%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. All Market Inc., Chi, Goya Foods Inc., GraceKennedy Ltd., green coco europe GmbH, PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Co., Universal Food Public Co. Ltd., VAIVAI SAS, and Worlds Coconut Trading S.L. are some of the major market participants. Although the nutritional benefits of coconut water will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Coconut Water Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation
Coconut Water Market in Europe is segmented as below:
- Product
- Flavored Coconut Water
- Plain Coconut Water
- Geography
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Germany
- Rest Of Europe
Coconut Water Market in Europe 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the coconut water market in Europe provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include All Market Inc., Chi, Goya Foods Inc., GraceKennedy Ltd., green coco europe GmbH, PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Co., Universal Food Public Co. Ltd., VAIVAI SAS, and Worlds Coconut Trading S.L.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Coconut Water Market in Europe size
- Coconut Water Market in Europe trends
- Coconut Water Market in Europe industry analysis
The increasing demand for gluten-free food and beverages is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, manufacturing challenges faced by players may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the coconut water market in Europe is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Coconut Water Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist coconut water market growth in Europe during the next five years
- Estimation of the coconut water market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the coconut water market in Europe
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coconut water market vendors in Europe
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Flavored coconut water - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Plain coconut water - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Spain - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- All Market Inc.
- Chi
- Goya Foods Inc.
- GraceKennedy Ltd.
- green coco europe GmbH
- PepsiCo Inc.
- The Coca-Cola Co.
- Universal Food Public Co. Ltd.
- VAIVAI SAS
- Worlds Coconut Trading S.L.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
