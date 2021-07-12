Coconut Water Market in Europe | Analyzing Growth in the Soft Drinks Industry | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. All Market Inc., Chi, Goya Foods Inc., GraceKennedy Ltd., green coco europe GmbH, PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Co., Universal Food Public Co. Ltd., VAIVAI SAS, and Worlds Coconut Trading S.L. are some of the major market participants. Although the nutritional benefits of coconut water will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Coconut Water Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation

Coconut Water Market in Europe is segmented as below:

Product

Flavored Coconut Water



Plain Coconut Water

Geography

UK



France



Spain



Germany



Rest Of Europe

Coconut Water Market in Europe 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the coconut water market in Europe provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include All Market Inc., Chi, Goya Foods Inc., GraceKennedy Ltd., green coco europe GmbH, PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Co., Universal Food Public Co. Ltd., VAIVAI SAS, and Worlds Coconut Trading S.L.

The report also covers the following areas:

Coconut Water Market in Europe size

size Coconut Water Market in Europe trends

trends Coconut Water Market in Europe industry analysis

The increasing demand for gluten-free food and beverages is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, manufacturing challenges faced by players may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the coconut water market in Europe is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Coconut Water Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist coconut water market growth in Europe during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the coconut water market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the coconut water market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coconut water market vendors in Europe

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Flavored coconut water - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Plain coconut water - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Spain - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

All Market Inc.

Chi

Goya Foods Inc.

GraceKennedy Ltd.

green coco europe GmbH

PepsiCo Inc.

The Coca-Cola Co.

Universal Food Public Co. Ltd.

VAIVAI SAS

Worlds Coconut Trading S.L.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

