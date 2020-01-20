Coconut Water Market in US by Product, Distribution Channel, and Flavor - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Coconut Water Market in US 2020-2024

The analyst the coconut water market in the US and it is poised to grow by USD 2.19 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 25% during the forecast period. Our reports on coconut water market in us provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current US market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Health benefits of coconut water and an increasing number of private label brands is anticipated to boost the growth of the coconut water market in us as well.



Market Segmentation

This coconut water market in the US is segmented as below:

Product

• Sweetened coconut water

• Unsweetened coconut water



Geographic segmentation

• US



Key Trends for coconut water market in us growth

This study identifies increasing number of private label brands as the prime reasons driving the coconut water market in us growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in coconut water market in us

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the coconut water market in us, including some of the vendors such as All Market Inc., Amy & Brian Naturals, C2O Pure Coconut Water LLC, Harmless Harvest Inc., iTi Tropicals Inc., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., MOJO Organics Inc., PepsiCo Inc, Pulse Beverage Corp., and The Coca-Cola Co.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





