Coconut Water Market In US To Grow Over $ 2 Billion during 2021-2025 | Technavio
Jul 27, 2021, 19:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The coconut water market in the US is poised to grow by USD 2.01 billion during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the coconut water market in the US will be progressing at a CAGR of over 22%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Factors such as health benefits of coconut water and new product launches will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The coconut water market in US is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Coconut Water Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation
Coconut Water Market in the US is segmented as below:
- Product
- Sweetened Coconut Water
- Unsweetened Coconut Water
- Distribution Channel
- Supermarkets And Hypermarkets
- Convenience Store
- Specialty Stores
- Others
Coconut Water Market in US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the coconut water market in the US provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include All Market Inc., Amy & Brian Naturals, C2O Pure Coconut Water LLC, Harmless Harvest Inc., iTi Tropicals Inc., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., MOJO Organics Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Taste Nirvana International Inc., and The Coca Cola Co.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Coconut Water Market in US size
- Coconut Water Market in US trends
- Coconut Water Market in US industry analysis
The coconut water market in US is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. Increasing investments in the market will offer immense growth opportunities. However, natural calamities and adverse climatic conditions will hamper market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the coconut water market in the US is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Coconut Water Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist the coconut water market growth in the US during the next five years
- Estimation of the coconut water market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the coconut water market in US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coconut water market vendors in the US
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Sweetened coconut water - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Unsweetened coconut water - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Convenience Store
- Specialty stores
- Others
Market Segmentation by Flavor
- Market segments
- Comparison by Flavor
- Flavored coconut water - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Plain coconut water - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Flavor
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- All Market Inc.
- Amy & Brian Naturals
- C2O Pure Coconut Water LLC
- Harmless Harvest Inc.
- iTi Tropicals Inc.
- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.
- MOJO Organics Inc.
- PepsiCo Inc.
- Taste Nirvana International Inc.
- The Coca Cola Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
