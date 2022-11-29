Coconut Water Market Size in the US to Grow by USD 2.46 Billion: Market Segmentation by Product and Flavor - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The coconut water market size in the US report is a comprehensive research that provides in-depth qualitative and quantitative intelligence. Technavio's analysts estimate a market share growth of USD 2.46 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 22.27%. Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Amazon.com Inc., Amy and Brian Naturals, Blue Monkey Collection, Boho Chax, C2O Coconut Water, Celebes Coconut Corp., CMG Partners Inc., Edward and Sons Trading Co., Equator Beverage Co, Goya Foods Inc., Harmless Harvest Inc., Iberia Foods Corp., iTi Tropicals Inc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., LQC Inc, OSena, PepsiCo Inc., Taste Nirvana International Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., and ZICO Rising IncH. This research report aims to capture and analyze the trends, drivers, and challenges that are evolving in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Coconut Water Market in US

Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report. Request a Free Sample Report!

Coconut Water Market in the US: Vendor Analysis

The coconut water market in the US is fragmented owing to the presence of numerous regional and international vendors. Market vendors compete based on price points, retail presence, and product quality. A rise in the prevalence of omnichannel retailing is a major driver shaping the market, as this channel plays a vital role in ensuring that the product gets maximum visibility. New vendors can sell their products through e-commerce websites. Labeling also plays a crucial role in developing a company's image and brand within the market. These factors will positively impact market growth during the forecast period.

Key Offerings of Major Vendors

Amy and Brian Naturals: The company offers coconut water with pulp.

The company offers coconut water with pulp. C2O Coconut Water: The company offers coconut water with pulp, lemon lime, and matcha.

The company offers coconut water with pulp, lemon lime, and matcha. Celebes Coconut Corp.: The company offers coconut water and organic coconut water.

The company offers coconut water and organic coconut water. iTi Tropicals Inc: The company offers coconut water and coconut water concentrate.

The company offers coconut water and coconut water concentrate. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.: The company offers coconut water through its subsidiary Vita Coco .

To obtain insights on vendors and their product offerings, download a free sample report.

Coconut Water Market in the US: Segmentation Analysis

By product

Sweetened coconut water



The sweetened coconut water segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The demand for flavored coconut water is increasing among consumers in the US owing to changes in taste preferences and the availability of unique flavors. Hence, vendors are offering new flavors to meet the rising demand. The increasing launch of new flavors of coconut water will drive the growth of the flavored coconut water segment during the forecast period



Unsweetened coconut water

By flavor

Flavored coconut water



Plain coconut water

For insights on various market segments, get a free sample report.

The report provides insights on the following aspects:

What is the size of the coconut water market in the US?

What will be the size of the coconut water market in the US in 2026?

What factors affect competition in the coconut water market in the US?

How has the market performed in the last five years?

What are the key segments of the coconut water market in the US?

Get lifetime access to Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

The coconut water market in the US report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers, market limitations, and future prospects.

Why buy?

Add credibility to your strategies

Analyze your competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Buy the Coconut Water Market in the US report & Grow your Profit Margins With Us! Click here to Buy Now.

Related Reports:

Virgin Coconut Oil Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers virgin coconut oil market segmentation by application (organic and conventional) and geographic (APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Coconut Sugar Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers coconut sugar market segmentation by product (organic coconut sugar and inorganic coconut sugar) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Coconut Water Market in US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.27% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 21.9 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Amy and Brian Naturals, Blue Monkey Collection, Boho Chax, C2O Coconut Water, Celebes Coconut Corp., CMG Partners Inc., Edward and Sons Trading Co., Equator Beverage Co, Goya Foods Inc., Harmless Harvest Inc., Iberia Foods Corp., iTi Tropicals Inc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., LQC Inc, OSena, PepsiCo Inc., Taste Nirvana International Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., and ZICO Rising Inc Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Flavor



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 11: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 12: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 13: Chart on US: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on US: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Flavor

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Chart on Flavor - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 23: Data Table on Flavor - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Flavor

Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by Flavor



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by Flavor

5.3 Flavored coconut water - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Chart on Flavored coconut water - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Flavored coconut water - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: Chart on Flavored coconut water - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Flavored coconut water - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Plain coconut water - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Chart on Plain coconut water - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Plain coconut water - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Chart on Plain coconut water - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Plain coconut water - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Flavor

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Flavor ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 35: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 37: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Sweetened coconut water - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 39: Chart on Sweetened coconut water - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Sweetened coconut water - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Chart on Sweetened coconut water - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Sweetened coconut water - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Unsweetened coconut water - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43: Chart on Unsweetened coconut water - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Unsweetened coconut water - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Chart on Unsweetened coconut water - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Unsweetened coconut water - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 48: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 49: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 50: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 51: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 52: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 53: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 54: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Amy and Brian Naturals

Exhibit 55: Amy and Brian Naturals - Overview



Exhibit 56: Amy and Brian Naturals - Product / Service



Exhibit 57: Amy and Brian Naturals - Key offerings

10.4 C2O Coconut Water

Exhibit 58: C2O Coconut Water - Overview



Exhibit 59: C2O Coconut Water - Product / Service



Exhibit 60: C2O Coconut Water - Key offerings

10.5 Celebes Coconut Corp.

Exhibit 61: Celebes Coconut Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Celebes Coconut Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 63: Celebes Coconut Corp. - Key offerings

10.6 Equator Beverage Co

Exhibit 64: Equator Beverage Co - Overview



Exhibit 65: Equator Beverage Co - Product / Service



Exhibit 66: Equator Beverage Co - Key offerings

10.7 Harmless Harvest Inc.

Exhibit 67: Harmless Harvest Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Harmless Harvest Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 69: Harmless Harvest Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 iTi Tropicals Inc

Exhibit 70: iTi Tropicals Inc - Overview



Exhibit 71: iTi Tropicals Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 72: iTi Tropicals Inc - Key offerings

10.9 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Exhibit 73: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 75: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 76: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 PepsiCo Inc.

Exhibit 78: PepsiCo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 79: PepsiCo Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: PepsiCo Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 81: PepsiCo Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: PepsiCo Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Taste Nirvana International Inc.

Exhibit 83: Taste Nirvana International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 84: Taste Nirvana International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 85: Taste Nirvana International Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 ZICO Rising Inc

Exhibit 86: ZICO Rising Inc - Overview



Exhibit 87: ZICO Rising Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 88: ZICO Rising Inc - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 89: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 90: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 91: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 92: Research methodology



Exhibit 93: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 94: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 95: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio