Cocrystal Health Industry Announces Launch of Best in Class Bioabsorption and Stability Cocrystallized Lutein and Curcumin Technologies

Patented and clinically verified nutraceutical actives outperform current branded offerings and offer a powerful solution for supplement product potency concerns.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Supplyside West tradeshow this week representatives from Cocrystal Health Industry are announcing the launch of the Cocrystal Lutein and Curcumin powder actives. Backed by 60 global patents and near 100 published papers, the company leverages their proprietary and clean cocrystallization platform to produce actives with dramatically improved bioabsorption, stability and functionality relative to existing offerings. These launches build on their existing cocrystallized ingredient portfolio which includes Ubiquinol CoQ10, Hydroxytyrosol and Alpha Tocopherol Vitamin E.

Cocrystal Curcumin Powder Cocrystal Lutein Powder

Lutein is well demonstrated in clinical research to support eye health, though traditional lutein ingredients have poor bioabsorption, solubility, and stability, as the ingredient is easily oxidized. Powered by Cocrystal Health Industry's clean, vegan and non-GMO cocrystallization process, Cocrystal Lutein now provides a powerful solution to address these concerns. In 3rd party testing, Cocrystal Lutein demonstrated over 6 times greater bioabsorption and 3 times better solubility compared to current marketed lutein. In a head-to-head capsule stability study, the cocrystal advantage is even more dramatic. Cocrystal Lutein maintained over 99% of potency in capsules after 30 days, while current marketed lutein maintained less than 2% of its original potency. In addition to performance advantages, the cocrystal technology offers a significant cost savings relative to well known branded lutein.

While well researched to support a range of benefits including joint and cognitive health, marketed curcumin extracts are similarly limited by very poor bioavailability. Patented Cocrystal Curcumin featuring L-Carnitine as a ligand has been shown in studies to offer over 10X greater bioabsorption in comparison to current marketed curcumin. And while there are several enhanced bioavailability curcumin materials available, in a head-to-head study Cocrystal Curcumin showed significantly better bioabsorption even relative to an existing enhanced offer.

Alex Mei, PhD, Cocrystal Health Industry's Founder & CEO commented, "We are thrilled to expand our portfolio and introduce powerful new solutions in our Cocrystal Lutein & Curcumin technologies. Our proprietary platform solves for multiple nutrition brand concerns – providing meaningful differentiation and unparalleled benefit performance to their consumers, while ensuring sustained potency against label claim. As the global leader in cocrystallized active ingredients, we're proud to offer these transformative solutions."

To learn more manufacturers and formulators can reach out to [email protected].

About Cocrystal Health Industry: Backed by 60 global patents and near 100 published papers, Cocrystal Health Industry introduces cocrystal powder technologies as unprecedented solutions for poor stability and low bioavailability ingredients. With demonstrated best in class bioavailability and superior in-formula stability, our actives also feature pure nature integrity, improved solubility, dissolution, melting point and flowability versus existing offerings. Beyond their superior performance, Cocrystal actives typically offer a cost advantage relative to other branded ingredients. The company's growing portfolio includes Cocrystal Ubiquinol, Hydroxytyrosol, Alpha Tocopherol, Rutin and now Lutein and Curcumin. For more information visit www.cocrystaltech.com .

Media Contact:

Jeff Avila

305-632-1733

[email protected]

SOURCE Cocrystal Health Industry