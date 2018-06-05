Coda Global Examines Common Roadblocks to Digital Transformation

AUSTIN, Texas, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital transformation may be the buzz in IT today, but businesses are finding more than a few pot holes that make their journey to the cloud rougher than they might like. According to an infographic created by Coda Global (www.coda.global), a cloud-native consultancy and application developer, despite predictions that point to a robust industry-wide cloud transformation in the next two years, most businesses will need a helping hand along the way. In fact, statistics show that 40 percent of organizations that attempt digital transformation entirely on their own abandon or slow down their plans because they don't see the expected results, and ultimately, as many as 84 percent fail altogether. In its infographic, Coda Global has outlined some of the key roadblocks to success many organizations face during their cloud transformations as well as the support they need to overcome these obstacles and realize the benefits the cloud has to offer.

"Cost and complexity are two of the biggest roadblocks to success when it comes to cloud adoption and digital transformation," says Troy Vetter, Chief Operations Officer, Coda Global. "When companies begin their cloud journeys, rarely is an organization starting from scratch. Most organizations already have significant amounts of money tied up in legacy apps and physical IT infrastructure, and they can't simply retire all of that investment to reap the potential rewards that a cloud transformation could provide. The most important message Coda Global shares with clients and prospects in this quandary is that they don't have to abandon what they've already created; there are a lot of on-ramps to the cloud, and since there's no 'one-size-fits-all' journey, it doesn't matter which on-ramp you take along the way – it only matters if you reach your destination."

As the infographic illustrates, the key to successful digital transformation lies in merging what is with what can be no matter when or where an organization decides to begin its cloud adoption journey. In a user-based, client-server model, for example, applications tend to grow over time and companies find themselves in the precarious position of balancing those business-critical legacy apps with the growing infrastructure needed to support them.

Over time, legacy applications that provide the foundation for a business may have grown so much that they require two or even three data center locations to deliver the high availability, replication and disaster recovery needed to simply support business-critical functions. This is when people begin looking at the cloud and wondering if there are cost and resource savings that could be possible by moving legacy applications to the cloud.

The issue is, every legacy application will need to be transformed to take advantage of the cloud in some way – do you "lift and shift" the entire application, simply installing it on a virtualized server in the cloud? Or do you refactor the application – or even rewrite it from scratch as a cloud-native application? These are the points at which many customers become bogged down by the transformation process. Others who have their own AppDev teams in house find their roadblocks are more tied to finding ways to automate the underlying infrastructure to allow them to accelerate the app-building process. Either way, an experienced cloud-native consultancy can help move you forward.

"That's what a company like Coda Global does – we get people past those hurdles and help them realize the real benefits that the cloud has to offer," says David Angradi, Executive Vice President, Sales, Coda Global. "Everyone is entering their cloud journey from a different perspective – some are looking for advice on which apps to migrate to the cloud and how to attach services at the appropriate time and scale, some are looking for help refactoring legacy apps, and others are looking for someone to deliver automation building blocks that will speed up their own cloud-native AppDev efforts. The point of our infographic – and the important thing to take away here – is that you'll face obstacles no matter where you start the journey, but once you overcome those obstacles, the benefits you can realize make the entire journey worthwhile. Sometimes, you just need someone who can take you past those hurdles, someone who lives, sleeps and breathes the cloud and knows how to get you to your goals on time and within budget."

For businesses that are ready to take the next step in their cloud transformation, Coda Global is offering a one-hour virtual Cloud Readiness Workshop at no charge to help them identify where they are now, where they want to go, and what obstacles they may encounter along the way. During the workshop, Coda Global will offer an overview of industry best practices and recent computing advancements – including an explanation of containers, the future of virtual machines, serverless computing, cloud-native application development, data lake services, and more. Cloud experts from Coda Global will also discuss industry-appropriate use cases and will help participants plan their cloud journey in a cost-effective way that takes into account their existing cap-ex investments in legacy applications and on-premise hardware. Request a no-charge workshop here: http://ow.ly/CEJd30k89Jg.

About Coda Global

Coda Global is a cloud-native consultancy and application developer that helps companies accelerate their journey to the cloud. Using its unique DevOptimized™ approach, Coda works with customers worldwide during every stage of solution development and cloud transformation. From cloud native custom application development to modernizing existing applications or migrating legacy apps to the cloud, Coda Global turns each client's application dream into its dream application. Coda's ability to work at an accelerated pace allows it to deliver the right technology solutions to meet each customer's current business needs while future-proofing application projects to scale and innovate as the client's business grows, giving customers of all sizes – from startups and midmarket firms to enterprise-level Fortune 500 organizations – the RightStart they need to bring their best ideas to market. To learn more, visit Coda Global's website at www.coda.global.

