Coda Launches Playbook on Turning Linkouts into a Growth Channel

SINGAPORE, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coda, a global leader in digital monetization and distribution, launched Beyond the App Store: A Publisher's Guide to Direct Linkouts and Out-of-App Monetization, a new white paper showing mobile game publishers how to turn linkouts into a scalable revenue channel.

For years, anti-steering restrictions limited publishers' ability to direct players from inside their games to external purchasing options. Legal and regulatory changes in the United States and Japan have opened that channel, giving publishers more control over where transactions happen, what value players receive and how recovered margin is reinvested.

The opportunity is significant. Publishers can use the improved economics of out-of-app payments to offer better prices, bonus currency, exclusive items or loyalty rewards, while investing more in content, acquisition and retention.

However, designing the journey from the app to the web requires precision. The right audience, offer and checkout experience determine whether a linkout converts and creates incremental value.

Drawing on Coda's experience supporting more than 300 publishers, including gaming giants like Activision Blizzard and Electronic Arts, the white paper sets out a practical framework built around these core questions:

Who should see the linkout?

When should they see the linkout?

What should they be offered?

How should the choice be presented?

"Publishers can now take greater control of the purchase journey and decide how recovered margin is put back to work," said Zac Liew, Chief Commercial Officer at Coda.

"The real opportunity is not simply moving a payment outside the app. It is using linkouts to create better player value, improve conversion and grow the economics of a game."

The paper recommends starting with engaged players, repeat buyers and higher-value spenders, while ensuring every linkout offer provides a clear advantage over its in-app equivalent.

It also highlights the infrastructure required behind the link, including payment routing, local payment methods, tax, fraud, compliance and reconciliation.

Coda Links gives publishers the infrastructure to put that strategy into action. It intelligently routes players from the app to the most relevant payment experience, while Coda manages the payments, tax, fraud and compliance required to operate at scale.

Linkouts are already delivering significant results:

In one Coda Links deployment for a major US publisher, intelligent routing increased webstore revenue by 17% and first-time purchase rates by 78%.

In another Coda Links deployment, providing players with direct webstore access increased transactions by 25%.

For publishers, the priority now is to apply the right strategy at scale and capture more value from every player transaction.

Beyond the App Store: A Publisher's Guide to Direct Linkouts and Out-of-App Monetization is available at: https://www.coda.co/resources/out-of-app-monetization-guide/

Learn more about Coda at: coda.co

About Coda

Coda is a global leader in monetization, distribution, and commerce, trusted by the biggest names in gaming, entertainment, and technology, including Activision, Electronic Arts, Riot Games, Ubisoft, and Moonton. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Singapore, Coda operates with 600+ employees worldwide, with core hubs in Asia and Europe. Coda combines payments, commerce, distribution, and rewards to drive global revenue growth for brands and publishers.

Coda's products include Codapay, which provides access to 400+ payment methods across 80+ markets through a single API integration; Coda Webstore, which powers fully customised direct-to-consumer storefronts; Coda Consumer Platforms including Codashop, Recharge.com, and Startselect.com; Coda Distribution, which extends reach through a network of commerce partners; and Giftcloud, a UK-based rewards business serving enterprise customers across Europe.

Coda is backed by Apis Partners, Insight Partners, Smash Capital and GIC, and has been named an APAC High Growth Company (2023) by Financial Times, one of Granite Asia's NextGenTech 30 (2024), a payments leader on Fortune's Fintech Innovation Asia list (2024), and listed among The Straits Times Fastest Growing Fintechs (2024). For more on Coda, visit coda.co.

SOURCE Coda