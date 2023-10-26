Codagenix Announces Presentation of Updated Preclinical CodaLytic™ Data at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting

Results in immunocompetent preclinical models support the utility of codon-modified virus CodaLytic for cancer immunotherapy

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Codagenix Inc., a clinical-stage synthetic biology company with a rational virus design platform for viral vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics, today announced the presentation of preclinical data for CodaLytic™, a codon-modified virus being developed for breast cancer immunovirotherapy, at the Society for the Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting being held virtually and in-person November 1-5, 2023 in San Diego, California.

"These results demonstrate that CodaLytic treatment induced tumor immune infiltration driving anti-tumor efficacy in multiple, diverse preclinical models, and underscore the potential utility of this candidate as a valuable component of novel therapeutic regimens," said Johanna Kaufmann, Ph.D., Executive Vice President of Oncology and Immunology at Codagenix. "CodaLytic is the first codon-modified virus developed by Codagenix to treat cancer, and we look forward to building upon these promising results and deepening our understanding of how this virotherapeutic candidate can support anti-tumor immunity in breast cancer patients."

Presentation Details

Title: Immunovirotherapy with the codon-modified influenza virus CodaLytic™ modulates the quality of the tumor immune infiltrate in support of anti-tumor immunity

Abstract Number: 1100

Date and Time: Saturday, November 4, 2023: 11:55–1:25 p.m. PDT and 7-8:30 p.m. PDT

Presenting Authors: Johanna Kaufmann, Ph.D. and Katarina Blagovic, Ph.D.

