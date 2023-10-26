Codagenix Announces Presentation of Updated Preclinical CodaLytic™ Data at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting

Codagenix Inc.

26 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

Results in immunocompetent preclinical models support the utility of codon-modified virus CodaLytic for cancer immunotherapy

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Codagenix Inc., a clinical-stage synthetic biology company with a rational virus design platform for viral vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics, today announced the presentation of preclinical data for CodaLytic™, a codon-modified virus being developed for breast cancer immunovirotherapy, at the Society for the Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting being held virtually and in-person November 1-5, 2023 in San Diego, California. 

"These results demonstrate that CodaLytic treatment induced tumor immune infiltration driving anti-tumor efficacy in multiple, diverse preclinical models, and underscore the potential utility of this candidate as a valuable component of novel therapeutic regimens," said Johanna Kaufmann, Ph.D., Executive Vice President of Oncology and Immunology at Codagenix. "CodaLytic is the first codon-modified virus developed by Codagenix to treat cancer, and we look forward to building upon these promising results and deepening our understanding of how this virotherapeutic candidate can support anti-tumor immunity in breast cancer patients."

Presentation Details
Title: Immunovirotherapy with the codon-modified influenza virus CodaLytic™ modulates the quality of the tumor immune infiltrate in support of anti-tumor immunity
Abstract Number: 1100
Date and Time: Saturday, November 4, 2023: 11:55–1:25 p.m. PDT and 7-8:30 p.m. PDT
Presenting Authors: Johanna Kaufmann, Ph.D. and Katarina Blagovic, Ph.D.

About Codagenix, Inc.
Codagenix is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leading a new era of live vaccines and viral therapeutics. The company's breakthrough platform brings together live-attenuated virus design with cutting-edge codon deoptimization for powerful synthetic biology-based solutions to take on our biggest threats in infectious disease, cancer and animal health. Codagenix was founded based on technology developed in the laboratory of National Academy of Science member Dr. Eckard Wimmer at Stony Brook University; is supported by Adjuvant Capital, TopSpin Partners, and Euclidean Capital; and has ongoing research and license programs with various federal agencies. For more information, visit codagenix.com.

