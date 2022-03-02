Codal Named 2021 BigCommerce Agency Partner of the Year

CHICAGO, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Codal was named the 2021 BigCommerce Agency Partner of the Year at the annual 2021 BigCommerce Partner Awards - Americas in Austin, Texas. The award recognizes the year's leading agency partner for delivering "extraordinary and innovative work for BigCommerce merchants."

The award represents a significant achievement for Codal. Codal's unique process—combined with BigCommerce's cutting-edge technology—has enabled businesses across all industries to embrace omnichannel eCommerce, headless architecture, and other game-changing strategies.

Codal is proud to be recognized for delivering superior eCommerce solutions to a diverse group of clients.

The agency is currently collaborating with BigCommerce on a number of groundbreaking projects, while also recruiting new talent—including the best UX designers, engineers, and product managers working today.

"BigCommerce has long been a trusted partner and ally to our agency," said Codal CEO Keval Baxi. "We strive to launch and support the most innovative eCommerce solutions for our clients, including omnichannel, headless, and other enterprise eCommerce projects. And for our team to be recognized for that work is incredibly fulfilling."

Codal also received the 2021 User Experience & Design Award, which highlights powerful online store design that leads to stronger customer engagement, conversions, and sales.

Many of Codal's clients leverage the BigCommerce platform to power their next-generation eCommerce experiences—as it provides the necessary scale, security, and flexibility to maximize internal efficiencies and exceed customer expectations.

"Codal's partnership with BigCommerce is really meaningful to our Global eCommerce team, but the thing that makes BigCommerce so great to work with—besides the flexibility of the platform itself—is the partner support for both pre-sales and project delivery," said Ryan Bloms, Codal's eCommerce Partner Manager.

"Anytime we partner with BigCommerce on a merchant opportunity, I know that we have a significant chance of determining a winning solution for the merchant's project. And that BigCommerce support continues from pre-sales all the way through project launch and beyond."

This is the fourth annual installment of the BigCommerce Partner Awards. Both agency and technology partners are recognized every year. Award recipients are determined by a team of BigCommerce judges and selected based on their "commitment to customers, the impact of their solutions, and the exemplary use of the BigCommerce platform."

About Codal

Codal is a UX design and development agency that specializes in enterprise eCommerce solutions for businesses across all industries. With more than a decade of experience, over 200 professionals on staff, and partnerships with industry leaders like BigCommerce, we know how to bring out the best in every brand that we work with. Our clientele ranges from manufacturers, to retailers, to specialty brands—but our mission has always remained the same: To empower brand visibility, enhance customer experiences, and streamline operations by delivering the most elegant eCommerce solutions possible.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) eCommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate, and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization, and performance with simplicity and ease of use. Tens of thousands of B2B and B2C companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in San Francisco, Sydney, and London.

