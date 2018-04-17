Codale Portfolio Sells for $91.3 Million

Blanchard represented both the seller, Holt Properties, and the buyer, an out-of-state publicly traded REIT. Additionally, a subset of the properties were simultaneously closed on by a local investment group.

Codale Electric Supply was founded in 1975 by Dale P. Holt. Today it is one of the most innovative electrical supply distributors in the nation. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Codale has 13 branch locations in the western United States. Codale had previously been acquired by Sonepar, a family-owned company headquartered in Paris, France, that is the true leader in business-to-business distribution of electrical products worldwide.

Newmark Grubb ACRES was founded in Salt Lake City, Utah, in 1998 as a full service commercial real estate brokerage. It has since grown to include property management, property maintenance and global corporate services. For nearly two decades Newmark Grubb ACRES has been an industry leader and has consistently been recognized as one of Utah's top commercial real estate brokerages.

