CodaMetrix Named No. 1 in Inaugural Best in KLAS Title for Autonomous Medical Coding

BOSTON, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CodaMetrix, the market leader in autonomous medical coding, today announced it has been ranked No. 1 in the 2026 Best in KLAS segment for Autonomous Coding, reflecting its leadership in defining and setting the performance standard for the category.

"The Best in KLAS winners have earned the trust of their customers over the past year," said Adam Gale, CEO of KLAS Research. "With this recognition, they set the standard for excellence through partnership in healthcare technology and services in the months to come."

Health systems today face tighter budgets, workforce shortages, and growing patient volumes, while navigating shifting payer guidelines. Medical coding remains a cornerstone of reimbursement, yet complex cases and persistent staffing shortages continue to create operational and financial bottlenecks. While many solutions offer partial automation or AI-assisted workflows, true autonomy has remained elusive.

CodaMetrix addresses this gap, enabling health systems to:

Automatically code high-volume cases end to end, without routine human intervention

Maintain enterprise-grade accuracy and auditability

Scale consistently across specialties and facilities

Deliver measurable operational and financial outcomes

Unlike solutions focused on narrow use cases, CodaMetrix's CMX CARE™ platform has demonstrated enterprise-wide adoption, with diverse specialty representation reflected in KLAS customer interviews—including Radiology, Pathology, Surgery, and Evaluation & Management—as reported in the 2025 KLAS Autonomous Coding report . In that report, customer feedback reflects performance across key dimensions such as likelihood to recommend, integration support, implementation quality, and measurable outcomes—highlighting strong buyer confidence:

93% of customers would buy again

93% say CodaMetrix is part of their long-term plan

8.0 "Likely to Recommend" score

"We've spent years building AI that understands the full clinical story behind every code, not just replicating errors that impact health systems' bottom lines," said Hamid Tabatabaie, CEO of CodaMetrix. "Health systems don't just need automation, they need a partner that raises the bar on accuracy, consistency, and coding quality compliance across the enterprise. That's the role CodaMetrix plays every day."

CodaMetrix partners with over 30 leading health systems across 27 states to advance autonomous coding through standardized industry benchmarks, governance frameworks, and transparent performance reporting, driving measurable outcomes and setting the standard for coding quality.

About CodaMetrix

CodaMetrix is the category leader in autonomous medical coding transforming revenue cycle operations through enterprise-grade AI automation. Built in partnership with providers representing more than 500 hospitals, including nine U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll institutions, CodaMetrix delivers scalable, end-to-end automation across specialties.

Its CMX CARE™ platform leverages longitudinal clinical context to enable accurate, consistent, and autonomous coding at scale. CodaMetrix helps organizations reduce coding costs by more than 50%, cut manual coding by over 70%, and lower coding-related denials by up to 60%.

About KLAS

KLAS helps healthcare providers make informed technology decisions by offering accurate, honest, and impartial vendor performance information. KLAS monitors vendor performance through interviewing thousands of healthcare providers representing healthcare organizations throughout the US and here and there across the globe. KLAS uses a simple methodology to ensure all data and ratings are accurate, honest and impartial to help create market moving moments. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

