Codashop Unveils Its Epic New Look

SINGAPORE, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Codashop, the leading independent source for digital content and in-game purchases, has just dropped a bold new look that reflects its ambition to take gaming to the next level by enabling users to get more creative with their play.

Codashop's digital content shop allows users to bring more of themselves to their favorite game worlds by offering instant access to in-game items and personalization. Victory is sweeter with a new wild outfit or a crazy weapon!

Taking cues from the games and other online services that its customers love, Codashop has powered up its brand so that visiting Codashop doesn't mean pushing pause on entertainment. Instead, it extends play throughout the entire purchasing experience.

Codashop is the platform of choice for taking life's digital experiences over the top, so the new look across its product and marketing interfaces is anything but subdued. The design is eye-popping and refreshing, inspired by the brand's dedication to add another layer to your game.

The visual design was developed by DesignStudio, which has been able to capture the spirit of other leading companies like Riot Games, Tencent, and Airbnb.

The rebrand is part of Codashop's ongoing strategy to position itself as a premium, indispensable partner for all participants in the gaming community. It showcases the company's promise to always go the extra mile for both customers and publishers and its commitment to creative play and experiences.

The new identity will roll out in all 40 markets that Codashop serves.

Codashop's continued growth

This more authentic rebrand was made possible by Codashop's explosive growth over the last two years. Coda Payments, the parent company of Codashop, has recently been named the 28th fastest growing company in the Asia-Pacific region by the Financial Times , and the second fastest-growing fintech company for 2 years running.

Besides Codashop's unwavering support to gamers, its edge comes from the belief that how users pay shouldn't impact the way they play. Codashop accepts more than 250 payment methods, so even those without credit cards or access to banks can enjoy and participate in digital entertainment. Users have been flocking to Codashop to purchase in-game credits and enjoy great deals for popular games.

In August, Codashop introduced Codacash, a digital wallet system that allows users to access even more attractive bonuses exclusive only to Codashop. Codacash will be progressively available across all markets in which Codashop is present and is currently available in Malaysia and the Philippines.

"Our fast growth is enabled by our strong partnership with the largest game publishers and the operators of more than 250 payment methods in 40 markets. We look forward to bringing more exciting mobile games to our audiences and enabling new levels of gaming," said Guillaume Noé, VP Marketing at Coda Payments.

Codashop is continuing to expand to new countries and has most recently launched in South Korea.

About Codashop and Coda Payments

Codashop, operated by Coda Payments, has become a trusted source of games and in-game currencies for millions of gamers worldwide. Codashop, which enables users to choose from among more than 250 safe and convenient payment methods, is visited more than 90 million times every month.

Founded in 2011, Coda Payments helps digital content providers monetize their products and services in more than thirty markets. Publishers of leading games like Moonton (Mobile Legends: Bang Bang), Garena (Free Fire) and Tencent (PUBG Mobile), streaming platforms like beIN and Bigo Live, apps like Tinder, and video-on-demand platforms like Viu have integrated with Coda Payments to accept payments.

Coda Payments is headquartered in Singapore with dozens of additional outposts around the world. It is backed by Apis Partners and GMO Global Payment Fund, whose strategic management company is GMO Payment Gateway, Japan's largest online payment gateway. Coda Payments has recently been named the 28th fastest growing company in the Asia-Pacific region by the Financial Times (making it the second fastest growing fintech company in its region), the 8th fastest growing company in Singapore by the Straits Times , and a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum .

