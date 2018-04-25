Coddington Design Presents: Unapologetically Pink Rosé Lounge At San Francisco Decorator Showcase

The lounge revolves around a geometric marble and walnut cocktail table with brass inlaid rings to mimic wine stains. Nearby sits a mid-century style gondola sofa with custom fabric and a Classic American 1950s swivel chair. While the Rosé Lounge has hints of vintage and whimsy, the focal point is a clear, crystal storage safe. Rather than hide the room's treasures away in a vault, we display them in this jewel-like piece of furniture. Crafted in Italy and comprised of a transparent crystal case with satin brass locking mechanism and hinges, the piece floats on an open metal stand.

The 2018 San Francisco Decorator Showcase is located at 465 Marina Boulevard and will be open from April 28, 2018 - May 28, 2018. The hours are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10am to 3pm, Fridays from 10am to 7pm, Sundays and Memorial Day from 11am to 4pm, and closed on Mondays (except Memorial Day). Tickets cost $40 for general admission, $35 for seniors and students, and all proceeds will be donated to the University High School Scholarship Fund. For more information on the Showcase or ticketing, please visit http://decoratorshowcase.org.

About Melanie Coddington

Coco Chanel's quote "it's not the houses I love, it's the life I live in them," inspires designer Melanie Coddington's work. "Whether it's a more formal residence or one for a family whose children—or dogs—run the home, my goal is to design sophisticated spaces my clients can fully embrace," Melanie says. The Humboldt County native founded her eponymous interior design firm in 2005. Since then she has been delighting clients throughout California and beyond with interiors that are elegant yet approachable.

