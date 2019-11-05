Coddle Expands Responsive Furniture Line with Node Modular Sofa and Pixel Platform Bed

The Node Modular Sofa features an ultra-modern design from industrial designer Eric Fields, who has worked with brands like Beats by Dre, Nest, Roku and more. Fields and Coddle teamed up to breathe new life into minimalistic, functional living, translating their solution-driven mindset into the simple sophistication, capabilities and clean lines of the Node. Featuring stain-resistant, resilient woven fabric and integrated USB ports and outlets, the Node Modular Sofa fits seamlessly into any home and easily meets the needs of modern day multi-taskers.

The initial launch consists of 1, 2, 3 and 4 seater options, along with a sectional, in the color Sand, with additional expansions and colorways available later this year. Each component can be individually purchased to create streamlined scalability with a chair, loveseat, sofa or sectional.

In addition to the Node, Coddle is excited to launch the Pixel Platform Bed, a modern upholstered bed frame, complete with carefully crafted, spill-resistant fabric and thoughtfully added power and USB outlets. Available in Queen and King, the bed frame comes in Indigo and Dove colorways.

"Coddle's approach to design is consistent with consumer trends and the need for solution-driven concepts that are delivered with intuitive grace and ease," said Sean Pathiratne, Founder and CEO of Coddle. "We created the Node Modular Sofa and Pixel Platform Bed as a direct response to these trends, designing the products to be optimized for the transition to smaller living spaces, the prioritization of scalable furniture that can grow with consumers, and the need to always stay connected."

The Node Modular Sofa is available exclusively at www.coddleme.com, starting at $995 for the arm chair component, $1,495 for the loveseat and $1,995 for the 3 seat sofa. The 4 seat sofa and sectional options start at $2,495 and $2,595, respectively. Free white glove delivery and set up is included. The Pixel Platform Bed is also available exclusively on the site, starting at $1,199, with free shipping included.

About Coddle

Coddle is a start-up on a mission to create new standards in design and value for how we chill, cuddle, nap, sleep and dream big. In a world of couches, chairs and mattresses that are under-conceived and over-priced, we are the choice for all those who want to spend proportionately, while living disproportionately well.

