Code 3 Emergency Partners Celebrates Grand Opening of New 24-Hour Emergency Room and 24-Hour Urgent Care, Serving Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Surrounding Communities

FRISCO, Texas, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Code 3 Emergency Partners, a physician-owned network of emergency room and urgent care clinics, will hold the Grand Opening of its new 24-Hour Emergency Room & 24-Hour Urgent Care located at 2390 Innovation Drive at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, Southgate Plaza, today at 4:00p.m. CST.

Code 3 Emergency Partners will hold the official Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening celebration of the new 24-hour Emergency Room & 24-hour Urgent Care facility located at 2390 Innovation Drive today, June 21, 2018 at 4:00 pm CST. Photo by: Jennifer Christoferson

The facility opened on June 1, 2018, offering around the clock immediate care to the more than 60,000 airline and airport employees and 65 million passengers that come through DFW annually, as well as members of the surrounding community who want and need to avoid the long wait times of traditional ERs.

The 8,125-square foot facility houses a full-service emergency room with on-site CT scanner, ultrasound, X-ray, lab and pharmacy. It also includes rooms for short-term observation admissions and an urgent care open to the public 24/7/365.

"I am extremely proud of our ability to quickly address acute issues such as pain and trauma in the fastest most appropriate way possible, minimizing suffering and delays," said Dr. Brian Katan, MD, FACEP, and Medical Director of Code 3. "With our extremely rapid patient access to labs, X-rays, EKGs, ultrasound and CT capabilities we can address virtually all of the acute medical needs of the flying public, people who work nearby and the local communities."

Code 3 ER and Urgent Care is located at 2390 Innovation Drive, near DFW Airport Headquarters and DFW Airport Rental Car Center. It is the 6th Code 3 Emergency Partners location in the DFW Metroplex and the 8th location nationwide.

Hosted by the Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce, the Grand Opening will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, tours of the facility and an opportunity to meet the Code 3 staff and leadership team.

About Code 3 Emergency Partners, LLC

Code 3 Emergency Partners is privately owned and operated. The Company works with over 100 board certified/board eligible emergency medicine physicians. Subspecialties represented in the group include pediatric emergency medicine, EMS, travel medicine, critical care, ultrasound, toxicology and more. Code 3 Emergency Partners currently owns and operates multiple active emergency rooms and urgent care facilities located in Carrollton, McKinney, Denton, Rockport and Mesquite, TX. In addition, the Company opened Code 3 Urgent Care inside Terminal 1 at McCarran Airport, Las Vegas, NV in June, 2017 and Code 3 Urgent Care & Pharmacy in August, 2017 inside Terminal D at DFW International Airport.

