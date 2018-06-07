Code 3 Emergency Partners Launches First Airport Emergency Room in the U.S. at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Southgate Plaza

FRISCO, Texas, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Frisco based Code 3 Emergency Partners, a physician-owned network of emergency room and urgent care clinics, opened the first Freestanding Emergency Room & Urgent Care on Airport property in the U.S. at 2390 Innovation Drive, near DFW Airport Headquarters and DFW Airport Rental Car Center. It is the 6th in the DFW Metroplex and the 8th location company-wide.

Code 3 Emergency Partners opened the first Freestanding Emergency Room & Urgent Care on Airport property in the U.S at 2390 Innovation Drive near DFW Airport Headquarters. Photo by: Jennifer Christoferson The 8,125-square foot facility houses a full-service emergency room with on-site CT scanner. Photo by: Jennifer Christoferson

DFW is one of the largest airports in the world. It employs 1,900 people but has approximately 60,000 people who go to work at the Airport every day, serves 28 airlines and caters to more than 65 million passengers each year. Code 3 ER and Urgent Care at DFW Airport Southgate Plaza offers specialized medical and acute injury care for passengers, people who work nearby and residents of the community.

The 8,125-square foot facility houses a full-service emergency room with on-site CT scanner, ultrasound, X-ray, lab and pharmacy. It also includes rooms for short-term observation admissions, and an urgent care facility open 24/7/365.

"Code 3 offers a level of service and care unmatched by hospital emergency departments," said Dr. Carrie de Moor, MD, FACEP, CEO and founder. "Our staff and facility provide VIP care at an affordable cost, with no wait times, so that travelers, residents and employees can quickly get back on their journeys. We want people to know you don't have to have a boarding pass to be treated. Just come in. We look forward to serving the Dallas-Fort Worth community."

